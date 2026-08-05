Russo Brothers React to Spider-Man: Brand New Day Breaking Avengers: Endgame’s Box Office Records

The Russo brothers have congratulated the Spider-Man: Brand New Day cast and crew after the film surpassed an Avengers: Endgame domestic box office record. Following its release on July 31, the Tom Holland-led film has grossed over $1 billion. The film collected over $360 million in its domestic debut weekend.

In a new Instagram post, the Russos congratulated the film’s director Destin Daniel Cretton and its cast, along with the producers, on making box office history.

“Huge congratulations to Destin, Tom, Zendaya, Jacob, Jon, Mark, Sadie, Florence, Michael, Marisa, producers Kevin, Amy, Avi, and Rachel, and the entire Spider-Man: Brand New Day cast and crew on making domestic box office opening weekend history. The gauntlet has been passed…,” wrote the directors.

The post included artwork from Bosslogic, showing Spider-Man wearing rings modeled after the Infinity Stones.

Spider-Man: Brand New Day’s record-breaking debut in context

To put things into perspective, Avengers: Endgame remains the second-highest-grossing film of all time worldwide. Following its release in 2019, the ensemble grossed $357.1 million in its first weekend, eventually earning over $858 million at the domestic box office.

Spider-Man: Brand New Day surpassed its domestic debut record by nearly $3 million in the same time frame.

While Endgame was the highest-grossing film worldwide for a long time, it was surpassed by Avatar’s rerelease in 2022. Marvel Studios will rerelease its phase 3 finale with bonus scenes later this year.

The Russo brothers have given their own reasons for why fans should watch it in preparation for Avengers: Doomsday. The directing duo will follow the upcoming ensemble with Avengers: Secret Wars, scheduled to release in late 2027.

Spider-Man: Brand New Day continues to captivate audiences in theaters, recently securing a new IMAX release. Neither Marvel nor Sony Pictures has officially announced a follow-up to Brand New Day.