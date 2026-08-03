Spider-Man: Brand New Day’s Cut Rosario Dawson MCU Scene Gets Full Details — Report

Spider-Man: Brand New Day was expected to mark Rosario Dawson‘s big-screen MCU debut. The actress had previously confirmed that she filmed a cameo as Claire Temple, aka Night Nurse. However, the scene was ultimately removed from the final version of the movie. A new online report has revealed what her appearance in the movie would have looked like.

According to a report shared by @JuanEditz on X, Claire Temple (Rosario Dawson) originally appeared during the hospital scene where Peter Parker is admitted after Punisher accidentally shot him. The report claims Peter Parker, in his hospital gown and Spider-Man mask after waking up, accidentally bumps into Claire while she is looking at an X-ray. The two reportedly share “a short cute interaction” before Peter continues on his way.

il finally talk about it now since its sunday, but the scene that was shot was during the hospital sequence where peter wakes up with his hospital gown and with his mask on and bumps into claire looking at an x-ray, they have a short cute interaction https://t.co/Wa7DNBOHqK — juan (@JuanEditzs) August 2, 2026

@JuanEditz has built a reputation for accurately sharing several Spider-Man 4 details before the film’s release, along with information about Superman. He also shared details about the film’s marketing campaign before the first trailer was released. He was among the first to highlight an interview that confirmed one of the film’s villains.

Marvel and Sony Pictures have not commented on Dawson’s deleted scene. However, the report aligns with Dawson’s earlier confirmation that she filmed a cameo that was ultimately cut from the film.

Rosario Dawson’s cut cameo nearly connected Spider-Man to Marvel’s street-level heroes

Although Dawson’s cameo is short, it could have connected Spider-Man with Marvel‘s street-level heroes given her previous appearances. Claire Temple is one of the main characters in Marvel’s Netflix shows, giving medical aid to street-level heroes like Daredevil, Luke Cage, Jessica Jones, and Iron Fist. A small interaction with Peter Parker would have naturally connected Spider-Man to that corner of the MCU without taking attention away from the main story.

The reported hospital setting also fits Claire Temple’s established role in Marvel’s Netflix series. Throughout her previous appearances in the MCU, she has often treated injured vigilantes. The report also claims Claire may have been one of the nurses helping remove Peter’s damaged Spider-Man suit during another hospital scene. However, that part also did not make the final cut.

Spider-Man: Brand New Day is currently running in theaters, and an IMAX release will happen on August 6, 2026.