Spider-Man Fans Can Soon See Brand New Day in IMAX Despite The Odyssey Takeover, Here’s How

Fans who have been waiting to see Spider-Man: Brand New Day in IMAX won’t have to wait any longer. The latest Marvel release featuring Tom Holland and Zendaya opened in theaters last week. However, due to an exclusive contract between The Odyssey and IMAX, audiences couldn’t watch Spider-Man swing on the format’s larger-than-life screens.

Sony Pictures and IMAX have announced that Spider-Man: Brand New Day will expand to IMAX theaters in North America starting August 6, 2026. The release comes just as Christopher Nolan’s epic finishes its three-week exclusive IMAX window in the country. Spider-Man was released in IMAX in other countries like China, Japan, and South Korea at release.

How much money has Spider-Man: Brand New Day already made at the box office?

Despite not releasing in IMAX, Spider-Man: Brand New Day has already launched to a staggering $927 million. This makes Tom Holland’s new outing the second-largest opening ever, following Avengers: Endgame. IMAX revealed that the film has already collected $23 million at the IMAX box office.

Brand New Day delivered the largest IMAX opening weekend in Spider-Man franchise history in China. In South Korea, the film broke even more records, becoming the country’s biggest IMAX opening ever.

“Spider-Man has been among the most bankable superheroes at the global box office for over two decades — with the franchise delivering $365 million in IMAX receipts to date — and Brand New Day is taking that legacy to new heights with its record-breaking opening weekend,” said Rich Gelfond, CEO of IMAX. “We believe more Spidey fans around the world will want to experience his latest adventure in IMAX — and we hope to be a major driver of both new and repeat viewing for the latest hit in this incredible year for moviegoing.”

Marvel Studios will once again have to contend with a three-week IMAX blackout of Avengers: Doomsday when it arrives in December. Following its IMAX release, Spider-Man will have to share the large format with The Odyssey, while the latter will continue to enjoy its IMAX 70MM screenings in select theaters.

Spider-Man: Brand New Day is currently playing in theaters worldwide.