The Mummy 4 Fans Are Saying the Same Thing About Arnold Vosloo

The Mummy 4 fans are already demanding one more resurrection before the cameras even roll. The franchise’s growing cast announcement has sparked a wave of social media calls for a beloved villain’s return.

The Mummy 4 fans rally for Arnold Vosloo after 2 two more returns

Deadline reported that Oded Fehr and Kevin J. O’Connor will return for The Mummy 4. The film already stars Brendan Fraser and Rachel Weisz in their original roles. Matt Bettinelli-Olpin and Tyler Gillett of Radio Silence will direct the sequel. Universal Pictures plans to release the movie in theaters on October 15, 2027.

Fehr originally played Ardeth Bay, a warrior guarding against ancient evils in the desert. O’Connor played Beni Gabor, a cowardly treasure hunter who died in the first film. Beni’s fate seemed sealed after scarab beetles trapped him inside an ancient tomb. The franchise deals heavily with resurrection, however, making his return plausible within the story.

Fans on social media immediately began campaigning for Arnold Vosloo’s return as Imhotep. One user wrote, “I understand Oded and don’t mind, but if Kevin is returning, then bring back Arnold Vosloo as well.” Another user asked directly, “Arnold Vosloo and Patricia Velasquez next right?” Several fans expressed surprise at O’Connor’s casting given Beni’s on-screen death.

I understand ODed and don’t mind, but if Kevin is returning, then bring back Arnold Vosloo as well. https://t.co/NH3RrgC9YJ — Raymond Elenwoke (@lewokes) August 4, 2026

Arnold Vosloo and Patricia Velasquez next right??? https://t.co/87pDu3X1ta — Drew Savicki (@DrewSav) August 4, 2026

One user noted that O’Connor’s return strongly suggests Vosloo will also join the cast. “So this definitely confirms Imhotep is returning since John Hannah said Kevin and Arnold Vosloo is in talks,” they wrote. Another user speculated that O’Connor might play a different creature role instead of Beni. They also added that Beni’s resurrection fits naturally within the franchise’s established rules.

So this definitely confirms Imhotep is returning since John Hannah said Kevin and Arnold Vosloo is in talks. https://t.co/pL5uEgLPGT — na (SPACEGODZILLA Era) (@na81992647) August 4, 2026

Yeah that has me curious if Arnold Vosloo will be back as Imhotep or not now lol — Melody ? (Moving To New York!) (@MelodyMacReady) August 4, 2026

The confirmed cast also includes John Hannah as Evelyn’s brother Jonathan and newcomer Michael Johnston. Numan Acar joins the franchise as a new addition alongside the returning cast members. The sequel will ignore the events of 2008’s The Mummy: Tomb of the Dragon Emperor entirely.

Originally reported by Vritti Johar on Comingsoon.net.