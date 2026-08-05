Spider-Man: Brand New Day’s Script Needed to Be Changed Multiple Times for This Reason

Marvel Studios is famous for keeping movie details a secret, but they went the extra mile for Spider-Man: Brand New Day before its release. In a recent interview, Jacob Batalon, who reprises Ned Leeds, said Marvel has changed character names in the script multiple times to prevent leaks.

Speaking with The Hollywood Reporter, Batalon recalled reading the screenplay for the first time and learning about Jean Grey’s appearance for the first time. Sadie Sink‘s character was Marvel’s greatest undisclosed detail in the plot. The studios intentionally replaced real character names with fake ones to maintain secrecy.

When asked whether the studio played games with the script, Batalon confirmed that it did. “Just to be safe, they changed names on purpose. Sometimes, people just don’t know how to keep quiet.”

The host also asked if Jean Grey’s name had been replaced with something like “Jen Green.” The actor laughed and replied, “It was more like Denim Red.”

Why Marvel gives actors scripts with altered character names

Marvel has a long history of keeping its project details under wraps. Using fake character names and codewords in scripts is one of many ways the studio prevents important details from leaking before a movie hits theaters.

By giving scripts with altered character names, Marvel creates an added layer of security. That strategy has helped Spider-Man: Brand New Day keep Jean Grey‘s role a secret until the release. Even if a scene leak occurs, the actual identity of the character remains protected.

The studio has used similar tactics on other MCU projects as well. Actors often get incomplete scripts and fake scenes with only details related to their role on a need-to-know basis. It also prevents actors from giving spoilers during press interviews. As leaks can lead to loss of billions of dollars in box-office surprises, Marvel uses strict security practices.

Marvel’s Jean Grey surprise may have worked to an extent. Fans and industry insiders have long been speculating that the character would appear in the movie before its theatrical debut. However, Batalon’s comments give an inside look at just how far the studio goes to preserve audience experience.