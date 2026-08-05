Spider-Man: Brand New Day Has Done the Unthinkable in Just 6 Days at Box Office
Photo Credit: Sony Pictures Releasing

Spider-Man: Brand New Day Has Done the Unthinkable in Just 6 Days at Box Office

By Devanshi Basu

Spider-Man: Brand New Day has shattered box office records at a staggering pace within its first week. The Tom Holland-led blockbuster needed just six days to demolish longstanding benchmarks set by previous blockbusters.

Spider-Man: Brand New Day crosses $1 billion, is second fastest after Avengers: Endgame

Spider-Man: Brand New Day crossed $1 billion globally on its sixth day of release. Avengers: Endgame reached that mark faster, having collected $1.2 billion in its opening weekend back in 2019.

Tom Holland’s movie earned $407 million in North America across just four days, making it the fastest movie ever to pass $400 million domestically. It also set a new Monday record with $47 million, beating the $40 million that Black Panther managed in 2018. International markets contributed $645.8 million. The opening weekend itself rewrote history. The $360 million domestic debut stands as the biggest ever, while the $932 million global opening ranks second all-time. Previews brought in $72 million, and opening day delivered $169.8 million, both new records.

Kevin Feige, Marvel Studios president, admitted the scale of the achievement caught him off guard. “I did not expect ‘Endgame’s’ [domestic] record to be beat,” he told Variety, “but I couldn’t be happier that it was beat this past weekend by our 38th MCU movie.” He described Monday’s result as overwhelming “in the very best way.”

Strong word-of-mouth and a clear runway of limited competition make the film set to reach $2 billion soon. Only seven movies have ever crossed that threshold, and Spider-Man: Brand New Day appears certain to join them before its theatrical run ends.

Feige believes this momentum points toward a bright future for Marvel’s interconnected stories. Brand New Day’s outsized success bodes very well for upcoming movies, including December’s Avengers: Doomsday. That film reintroduces Robert Downey Jr. not as Iron Man but as the villain Doctor Doom. “When a shared universe works,” Feige said, “these are the results.”

Devanshi Basu
Devanshi Basu

Devanshi Basu is an Entertainment and Pop Culture Writer at Evolve Media, where she channels her love for cinema, internet culture, and all things trending into sharp, engaging stories. Whether she’s unpacking celebrity buzz or decoding the latest film happenings, she brings a deep understanding of digital culture to every piece. When she’s not writing, she’s probably buried crafting stories behind the camera.

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