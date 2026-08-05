Spider-Man: Brand New Day Has Done the Unthinkable in Just 6 Days at Box Office

Spider-Man: Brand New Day has shattered box office records at a staggering pace within its first week. The Tom Holland-led blockbuster needed just six days to demolish longstanding benchmarks set by previous blockbusters.

Spider-Man: Brand New Day crosses $1 billion, is second fastest after Avengers: Endgame

Spider-Man: Brand New Day crossed $1 billion globally on its sixth day of release. Avengers: Endgame reached that mark faster, having collected $1.2 billion in its opening weekend back in 2019.

Tom Holland’s movie earned $407 million in North America across just four days, making it the fastest movie ever to pass $400 million domestically. It also set a new Monday record with $47 million, beating the $40 million that Black Panther managed in 2018. International markets contributed $645.8 million. The opening weekend itself rewrote history. The $360 million domestic debut stands as the biggest ever, while the $932 million global opening ranks second all-time. Previews brought in $72 million, and opening day delivered $169.8 million, both new records.

Kevin Feige, Marvel Studios president, admitted the scale of the achievement caught him off guard. “I did not expect ‘Endgame’s’ [domestic] record to be beat,” he told Variety, “but I couldn’t be happier that it was beat this past weekend by our 38th MCU movie.” He described Monday’s result as overwhelming “in the very best way.”

Strong word-of-mouth and a clear runway of limited competition make the film set to reach $2 billion soon. Only seven movies have ever crossed that threshold, and Spider-Man: Brand New Day appears certain to join them before its theatrical run ends.

Feige believes this momentum points toward a bright future for Marvel’s interconnected stories. Brand New Day’s outsized success bodes very well for upcoming movies, including December’s Avengers: Doomsday. That film reintroduces Robert Downey Jr. not as Iron Man but as the villain Doctor Doom. “When a shared universe works,” Feige said, “these are the results.”