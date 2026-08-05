Spider-Man: Homecoming Trilogy Director Targeted by Fans After Brand New Day’s Success

Following the tremendous box-office success of Spider-Man: Brand New Day, filmmaker Jon Watts has been facing unexpected backlash from Marvel fans. Watts, who directed the entire Homecoming trilogy with Tom Holland, is currently getting a wave of blunt, critical comments on his personal Instagram account.

The latest remarks on Watts’ old posts show numerous comments criticizing his Spider-Man films while praising Destin Daniel Cretton’s new take. Several users exhorted Watts not to return to the franchise, while others claimed Brand New Day delivered the Spider-Man movie they had hoped for.

One user, @alfaroulises, commented, “Never come back to Spiderman again.” @Luduramon wrote, “Thank you for not coming back, it was the best thing you’ve done as a film director.” Another fan, @0viken0, reacted, “We are very Happy the new director ignored your awfull advice, the new film is AMAZING.”

Todos los comentarios del Instagram de Jon Watts son de gente diciéndole que jamás regrese a dirigir a Spider-Man pic.twitter.com/jGjcZv6f3z — COTM (@COTM_2) August 4, 2026

Not everyone has echoed similar opinions, however. Some fans praised Watts’ trilogy and thanked him for setting the stage for the new movie. @Brandredon posted, “BND is a great movie but we wouldn’t be here without all the amazing work you did. Thanks for everything.”

How Brand New Day reignited debate over Jon Watts’ Spider-Man films

Spider-Man: Brand New Day portrays Peter Parker in a more grounded and emotional story set in New York. Instead of relying on advanced technology or multiversal background, the movie focuses on Parker rebuilding his life after the identity-wiped events of No Way Home. That approach has led fans to re-evaluate Jon Watts’ Spider-Man movies.

Much of the online discussion centers on the different creative directions. Some argue that Watts’ films focused heavily on multiverse-driven storytelling, Tony Stark’s influence, advanced technology, and high-school comedy drama. However, some fans believed that those elements laid the foundation for what Holland’s version became today and gave his character meaningful growth.

Despite the criticism, Jon Watts’ trilogy remains Marvel’s biggest successes. All three films had an incredible run at the box office and received a strong reception. Spider-Man: Homecoming holds a 92% critics’ score on Rotten Tomatoes, followed by Spider-Man: Far From Home with 91% and Spider-Man: No Way Home with 93%. Together, the trilogy has made over $3.9 billion at the global box office.

Brand New Day may have ignited a debate among fans, but it doesn’t ignore the impact of Jon Watts’ films on Spider-Man’s journey.