X-Men Reboot’s Two Leads Reportedly Include One Actor We’ve Already Seen

A major X-Men reboot rumor just revealed the two characters who will lead Marvel’s mutant team. An insider shared new details about the film’s main protagonists and story perspective.

Jean Grey and Cyclops rumored to lead Marvel’s X-Men reboot

Jean Grey and Cyclops are rumored to lead Marvel’s upcoming X-Men reboot film. Insider MyTimeToShineHello posted on X that “Jean Grey will be the POV character in the X-Men reboot. Her and Scott will be the leads.” Marvel Studios has not officially confirmed any casting details for these two iconic roles.

The X-Men reboot has been in active development for several years at Marvel Studios. Jake Schreier, who directed Thunderbolts*, signed on to helm the project in June 2025. The film entered pre-production in August 2025, according to Schreier’s comments to Empire. Lee Sung Jin and Joanna Calo joined the project in April 2026 to rewrite the screenplay.

Marvel recently made its first confirmed casting announcement for the film. Deadline reported on July 31, 2026, that Samara Weaving landed the role of Emma Frost. The character is a powerful telepath and longtime fixture of X-Men comics lore.

Kevin Feige previously teased the film’s direction in a July 2024 interview with Gizmodo. He indicated the roster would feature a mix of familiar and never-before-seen characters on screen. Feige also expressed excitement about bringing the franchise’s signature soap opera elements into the MCU. He noted the film would release sometime after Avengers: Secret Wars.

The X-Men franchise originally lived at 21st Century Fox before Disney’s acquisition in 2019. Marvel Studios gained full creative control over the mutant characters after the deal closed. Feige confirmed at San Diego Comic-Con 2019 that the MCU’s version would be quite different from Fox’s adaptation. Michael Lesslie wrote the initial screenplay before the recent rewrite by Sung Jin and Calo.

MyTimeToShineHello is a well-known industry insider but remains an unofficial source for Marvel news.