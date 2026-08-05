Spider-Man 4 Becomes 2026’s Highest-Grossing Movie After Breaking 2 More Huge Records

Spider-Man 4 has broken two major records and is now the highest-grossing movie of the year. Tom Holland‘s latest movie has been a huge success within a week of its theatrical release. It surpassed a major movie’s box office numbers and set a record for the biggest Tuesday ever.

As per Variety, Spider-Man: Brand New Day has become the highest-grossing movie of 2026, surpassing Toy Story 5. The Pixar movie previously held this title after earning $1.067 billion during its theatrical run, which began on June 19, 2026.

Moreover, Sony’s web-slinger’s movie overtook a previous movie in the Holland-led franchise. Spider-Man 4 has earned $42 million domestically, making it the biggest Tuesday ever. This record was previously held by Spider-Man: No Way Home in 2021, which earned $39 million on the day.

How much money has Spider-Man 4 made at the box office so far?

Destin Daniel Cretton-helmed Spider-Man 4 was released in theaters on July 31, 2026. Since then, the movie has generated $1.155 billion. This includes $449 million in domestic earnings and $706.3 million in international earnings. The numbers have long surpassed the estimated production budget of $225 million.

Along with a record-breaking Tuesday, the movie also had a huge Monday, earning $47 million domestically. This Monday surpassed the previous record held by 2018’s “Black Panther,” which earned $40 million. Brand New Day also holds the record of having the biggest opening weekend in North America, with $360 million in domestic earnings.

Image Credit: Sony Pictures Releasing

That said, the new web-slinger movie is not the highest-grossing movie overall in the Marvel Cinematic Universe. Avengers: Endgame still holds the mantle of being a huge success for the studio. The fourth Avengers movie earned $1.2 billion worldwide in just three days and currently sits at a $2.79 billion global total.

Spider-Man: Brand New Day could easily surpass the total of its previous installment, No Way Home, which earned $1.92 billion globally at the end of its theatrical run.