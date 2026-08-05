Spider-Man 4 Becomes 2026’s Highest-Grossing Movie After Breaking 2 More Huge Records
Image Credit: Sony Pictures Releasing

Spider-Man 4 Becomes 2026’s Highest-Grossing Movie After Breaking 2 More Huge Records

By Christie D'Silva

Spider-Man 4 has broken two major records and is now the highest-grossing movie of the year. Tom Holland‘s latest movie has been a huge success within a week of its theatrical release. It surpassed a major movie’s box office numbers and set a record for the biggest Tuesday ever.

As per Variety, Spider-Man: Brand New Day has become the highest-grossing movie of 2026, surpassing Toy Story 5. The Pixar movie previously held this title after earning $1.067 billion during its theatrical run, which began on June 19, 2026.

Moreover, Sony’s web-slinger’s movie overtook a previous movie in the Holland-led franchise. Spider-Man 4 has earned $42 million domestically, making it the biggest Tuesday ever. This record was previously held by Spider-Man: No Way Home in 2021, which earned $39 million on the day.

How much money has Spider-Man 4 made at the box office so far?

Destin Daniel Cretton-helmed Spider-Man 4 was released in theaters on July 31, 2026. Since then, the movie has generated $1.155 billion. This includes $449 million in domestic earnings and $706.3 million in international earnings. The numbers have long surpassed the estimated production budget of $225 million.

Along with a record-breaking Tuesday, the movie also had a huge Monday, earning $47 million domestically. This Monday surpassed the previous record held by 2018’s “Black Panther,” which earned $40 million. Brand New Day also holds the record of having the biggest opening weekend in North America, with $360 million in domestic earnings.

Image Credit: Sony Pictures Releasing

That said, the new web-slinger movie is not the highest-grossing movie overall in the Marvel Cinematic Universe. Avengers: Endgame still holds the mantle of being a huge success for the studio. The fourth Avengers movie earned $1.2 billion worldwide in just three days and currently sits at a $2.79 billion global total.

Spider-Man: Brand New Day could easily surpass the total of its previous installment, No Way Home, which earned $1.92 billion globally at the end of its theatrical run.

Christie D'Silva
Christie D'Silva

Christie D'Silva is an Entertainment and Gaming Writer at Evolve Media, where she merges her love for writing with her love for cinema and gaming. She is here to provide you with the latest news on the upcoming releases, superhero craze, and video games. When she isn't covering news on the latest releases, she is likely at the theater catching up with those releases, or playing video games at home.

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