Spider-Man 4’s Jacob Batalon Shares Hilarious Way He Was Able to Ignore Tom Holland

Jacob Batalon has shared the hilarious trick he used to ignore Tom Holland in Spider-Man 4. The actor revealed what made those scenes easier to film after years of playing Peter Parker’s best friend.

Talking about filming scenes where his character had to ignore Peter, Batalon explained that Holland’s off-camera antics helped him stay in character. He told The Hollywood Reporter, “It was actually easier to ignore him because he’s often pulling so many shenanigans. It was a really cool little quirk that we got to add to the acting exercise. We had the same emotions and the same fun that we’ve always had, but it was just missing that one layer that Peter Parker adds.”

Jacob Batalon jokes he’s funnier than Tom Holland on set

The American actor also called himself funnier on set. When asked if Tom Holland is a prankster on set, Batalon joked, “He just tries to make you laugh in the same way I try to make other people laugh. But he’s just not as funny as me. That’s the thing.”

Batalon’s comments make it evident that the off-screen bromance between him and Holland remains as strong as ever. The emotional detachment between Peter and Ned is one of the biggest changes in Spider-Man: Brand New Day. After the memory wipe at the end of No Way Home, Peter has to watch his friends move on with their lives unaware of who he is.

Image Credit: Marvel Entertainment

Besides the duo, the Spider-Man 4 cast also includes Zendaya as MJ, Sadie Sink as Jean Grey, Liza Colon-Zayas as Detective Jean DeWolff, Jon Bernthal as the Punisher, and Mark Ruffalo as Bruce Banner. Destin Daniel Cretton directs the film from a screenplay by Chris McKenna and Erik Sommers.

The film was released in theaters on July 31, 2026. It has a runtime of 2 hours and 20 minutes, making it the longest Spider-Man film starring Tom Holland.