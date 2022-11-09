Hot Toys Captures the New Black Panther in High-End Figure Form

There’s a new Black Panther in Wakanda, and while it appears to be a she, her identity remains officially unknown. Until Friday, anyway. But the toys are already coming. Hasbro put out a 6-inch action figure first, and now Hot Toys will follow suit. Unlike Hasbro, however, Hot Toys will include an unmasked head. They just can’t show it yet until after the movie does. And while you may think you know whose face you’ll see there, several possibilities still remain.

The $265 figure “features an all-new masked head with mystical elements; a newly developed head sculpt and hair sculpture with impressive likeness; highly-poseable body structure; meticulously tailored Panther Habit suit with metallic silver, gold accent; a pair of vibranium gauntlets, a spear, interchangeable hands for fighting poses, and a figure stand.”

Sound like a high price? You have time. A preorder today gets you a figure during the first half of 2024 sometime, and Sideshow, which distributes Hot Toys domestically, has payment plans. Take a look through the gallery below for more images to help sway your mind.

Black Panther: Wakanda Forever hits theaters on November 11. Will you buy the figure to celebrate, or wait to see who it really is? Let us know in comments.

