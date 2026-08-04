X-Men May Have Found Its Storm & It’s Not Cynthia Erivo

Marvel’s X-Men reboot may have just found its Storm, and the rumored name is not Cynthia Erivo. A social media account claims a rising DC actress could be crossing over to the MCU for the iconic weather-wielding role.

Jayme Lawson from The Batman rumored for Storm in X-Men reboot

X user The Beyond Reporter claims Jayme Lawson will play Storm in Marvel’s upcoming X-Men film. The account posted on August 3 that “Jayme Lawson from The Batman is set to be cast as Storm in Marvel’s X-Men.” The Beyond Reporter has roughly 5,700 followers and describes itself as “Not An Insider/Scooper” but “Just A Messenger.”

Jayme Lawson from The Batman is set to be cast as Storm in Marvel's X-Men. pic.twitter.com/9tDOotXMhr — The Beyond Reporter (@Beyondreporter1) August 3, 2026

However, Marvel Studios has not confirmed Lawson’s involvement in the project at this time. Additionally, no major trade outlets have corroborated this casting rumor as of publication. The claim remains entirely unverified and readers should treat it with appropriate skepticism.

Lawson is an American actress who graduated from Juilliard School in 2019. She then made her film debut in Farewell Amor at the 2020 Sundance Film Festival. Shortly after, Lawson landed the role of Mayor Bella Reál in Matt Reeves’ The Batman in 2022. She later reprised that role in HBO’s The Penguin series in 2024.

Most recently, Lawson co-starred as Pearline in Ryan Coogler’s Sinners, which released to widespread acclaim. She also appears as Sheila Richards in Edgar Wright’s The Running Man adaptation. Notably, her performance in Sinners earned a Gotham Independent Film Awards Ensemble Tribute Award.

Meanwhile, Marvel’s X-Men reboot currently has Jake Schreier attached to direct the film. Lee Sung Jin and Joanna Calo are rewriting the screenplay originally drafted by Michael Lesslie. Furthermore, Deadline reported in July 2026 that Samara Weaving landed the role of Emma Frost. Kevin Feige previously indicated the film would release sometime after Avengers: Secret Wars. The project officially entered pre-production in August 2025 according to Schreier.