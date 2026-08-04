Spider-Man 4 Breaks Yet Another Huge Box Office Record Previously Held by Black Panther

Spider-Man: Brand New Day is shattering multiple box office records. The latest one is the previous record held by 2018’s Black Panther. Spider-Man 4 has officially delivered the biggest Monday ever at the domestic box office four days after its release.

According to Deadline, the latest Marvel and Sony blockbuster earned more than $46 million on Monday alone. That comfortably outperforms Chadwick Boseman‘s Black Panther’s previous record of $40.15 million achieved during the Presidents’ Day Holiday. Rounding out the top three is Star Wars: The Force Awakens for $40.1 million on December 21, 2015.

Sony is yet to release an official number. However, the record-breaking Monday adds Spider-Man 4 to a staggering $406 million estimated domestic total in just four days. That makes it the third highest-grossing movie in North America so far in 2026, after Toy Story 5 ($463.3 million) and Super Mario Galaxy Movie ($429.8 million). Meanwhile, Christopher Nolan’s The Odyssey recently crossed the $405 million mark, putting itself in the race among this year’s biggest hits.

How Spider-Man 4 became one of Marvel’s biggest box office hits ever

Spider-Man 4‘s strong performance started with its massive opening weekend and has continued every day since. At the time of writing, Tom Holland’s latest film is pulling in huge crowds, achieving double digits every day.

Directed by Destin Daniel Cretton and produced by Amy Pascal and Kevin Feige, the movie has already become one of Marvel’s biggest theatrical successes. If Brand New Day maintains momentum, it could soon record the biggest second weekend in domestic box office history.

Image Credit: Sony Pictures Releasing

Star Wars: The Force Awakens currently holds the record, earning $149.2 million in its second weekend. Avengers: Endgame follows closely with $147.3 million. Looking at the current pace Brand New Day is going, it has a real chance to outperform both.

At the time of writing, Spider-Man 4 has reached yet another milestone by crossing the $1 billion mark at the global box office, according to The Numbers. That makes it the fourth 2026 movie to hit the figures, after Toy Story 5, Super Mario Galaxy Movie, and Michael. It now stands ahead of The Odyssey and has become the second fastest movie ever to reach the milestone, after Avengers: Endgame.

Spider-Man: Brand New Day is now playing in theaters, and an IMAX release is scheduled for August 6, 2026.