Why Spider-Man: Brand New Day’s Opening Weekend Box Office Proved Kevin Feige Wrong

Spider-Man: Brand New Day’s historic box office debut has shattered expectations, even for Marvel Studios president Kevin Feige. The latest MCU movie, starring Tom Holland in his fan-favorite role as Peter Parker, has received global appreciation.

Speaking with Variety, Kevin Feige admitted that he didn’t actually expect Brand New Day to open with a record weekend in the domestic market. The movie earned $360 million in North America to officially register the biggest domestic box office debut in history.

When asked if he thought about such an electric response for Spider-Man 4, Feige said, “I didn’t — for all the reasons I don’t think anyone did, because of COVID, because of the beating that theatrical took for so long. But once the bar had been raised, it could be raised again, right?”

Feige added, “The first movie to ever cross $100 million over opening weekend was Sam Raimi’s Spider-Man. The first to cross $150 million in one weekend was Sam Raimi’s Spider-Man 3. The first to reach $200 million was the first Avengers movie. And then, of course, the first to $300 million was Endgame. We did think that things could increase, but the past five or six years didn’t necessarily feel like that was the case.”

The Marvel Studios’ boss expressed his happiness over Brand New Day eclipsing Avengers: Endgame’s domestic opening weekend milestone, saying, “I couldn’t be happier that it was beat this past weekend by our 38th MCU movie.”

Why Spider-Man: Brand New Day could be the highest-grossing movie of the year

Beyond its record-breaking domestic haul, Brand New Day is rapidly shaping up to be an unstoppable box office juggernaut. In addition to crowning itself the all-time domestic debut leader, Holland’s latest Spider-Man installment has captivated international audiences.

Brand New Day earned $572 million from overseas markets to take its worldwide tally to $932 million in the opening weekend. This figure is only behind Endgame’s all-time global box office milestone of $1.2 billion that it made during the opening weekend seven years ago.

Made on a budget of $225 million, excluding marketing expenses, Spider-Man: Brand New Day is now tracking to become the highest-grossing movie of 2026. Given that it has almost reached the $950 million mark, the movie should cross the $1 billion barrier before the end of the second weekend.

Currently, Toy Story 5 holds the number one position, having made $1.065 billion worldwide, according to BoxOfficeMojo. The second spot belongs to Michael, with $1.016 billion, and The Super Mario Galaxy Movie is at the third position with a global collection of $1.011 billion.

Spider-Man: Brand New Day is now playing in theaters. Besides Holland in the lead role, the cast includes former Stranger Things star Sadie Sink as Jean Grey, Zendaya as MJ, Jacob Batalon as Ned, Mark Ruffalo as Bruce Banner/Hulk, and Jon Bernthal as Frank Castle/The Punisher.