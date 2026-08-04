Jessica Henwick’s Daredevil Return as Colleen Wing Came Down to One Problem

Colleen Wing will not appear in Daredevil: Born Again Season 3. Jessica Henwick confirmed she held discussions with Marvel about reprising the role, but ultimately stepped away for one very specific reason.

Jessica Henwick had talks with Marvel about Colleen Wing’s Daredevil return

The Netflix Marvel series Iron Fist has steadily found its way into official MCU canon. Meanwhile, Daredevil: Born Again welcomed back familiar faces. Finn Jones is now confirmed to appear as Danny Rand in the upcoming third season. Yet one major character from that era remains missing.

Jessica Henwick, currently starring in Apple TV’s Silo, told Inverse that conversations about bringing Colleen Wing back in the Daredevil series did take place. “We did have discussions about whether I should go back this season,” she said. “But for me, her story ended with her going off into the sunset. She has the Iron Fist. She’s got Misty by her side. Daughters of the Dragon is happening. She ended on a really great note,” Henwick added.

The actress stressed she remains deeply attached to the character. Her reluctance is not born of a lack of interest but of a protective instinct for the ending Colleen earned. “I’m just not interested in bringing her back unless it’s worth sort of unpicking that happiness, because obviously she can’t be happy on a TV series. If she’s back, something’s gone wrong,” Henwick explained. “I would absolutely love to come back, but it would just really have to be the right story,” she added.

The creative team behind the Disney+ series apparently shared her perspective. According to Henwick, they agreed a brief, throwaway appearance would do the character a disservice. “They were like, ‘Yeah, we don’t want to bring you back, and then you just stood in the back of the shot.’ So hopefully soon, but I don’t really know,” she said.

Marvel Studios confirmed Season 3 of Daredevil: Born Again in September 2025, with production already underway and an expected release window of March 2027. While Iron Fist is set to return, Colleen Wing will sit this one out, a decision both Henwick and the studio believe serves the character best.