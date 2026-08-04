Sydney Sweeney Gets New MCU Fan Cast After Samara Weaving Lands X-Men’s Emma Frost

Samara Weaving’s Emma Frost casting has Sydney Sweeney fans fighting over her perfect Marvel role. Fans pitched everything from X-Men heroes to Spider-Man allies after a viral post sparked the debate.

Samara Weaving’s Emma Frost casting has Sydney Sweeney fans choosing her Marvel role

Marvel scooper MyTimeToShineHello asked fans on X who Sydney Sweeney should play in the X-Men reboot. The post gained over 610,000 views and sparked a heated debate among Marvel fans. As previously reported, Samara Weaving landed the role of Emma Frost in the X-Men reboot..

Who should Sydney Sweeney play in the X-Men reboot? pic.twitter.com/xyBE4dt9uF — MyTimeToShineHello (@MyTimeToShineH) August 3, 2026

Several users argued that Sweeney should have played Emma Frost instead. One user wrote that Weaving’s casting left them stumped, saying they had “no freaking clue” what role fits Sweeney now. Another admitted she would have been “an ok Emma Frost” but added that nothing else really comes to mind.

Well, after Samara Weaving has been cast to play Emma Frost, I have no freaking clue. — Fabien Simon Burgoyne (@burgoyne_fabien) August 4, 2026

Other fans pitched different Marvel roles for the actress. One user suggested Mystique as a fitting choice for Sweeney. Another proposed Dazzler as a potential role in the first X-Men film. One fan campaigned for the Goblin Queen as Sweeney’s ideal character. A separate user pitched Scarlet Witch if Marvel plans to recast the role within the Brotherhood of Mutants.

Mystique — Robert (@RangersRobert83) August 3, 2026

I'll say Dazzler (Alison "Ali" Blaire) would be x-men reboot on 1st part. — Bubby Bakery (@BKintaron) August 3, 2026

The Goblin Queen pic.twitter.com/o1WYZOhE9k — James Harding (@JamesHardi72318) August 3, 2026

I would have said Emma Frost, but that was already cast. Maybe Scarlet Witch if she is being recast and if they’re using her as part of the Brotherhood of Mutants. If they do gender swap then as Mastermind could be interesting – a counter to Jean. — Crash Adam (@theCrashAdam) August 3, 2026

Some fans looked beyond the X-Men franchise entirely. One user suggested Black Cat as a better fit for Sweeney’s talents. However, not everyone supported her joining the MCU at all. One user questioned the continued push behind her casting in major franchises. Another dismissed her acting range entirely and called her a “one trick pony.”

No one. She was born to play Black Cat — Asylum1492 (@Asylum1492) August 3, 2026

No one. She does not need to be in the X-Men reboot. — Ross Albright (@THERossAlbright) August 4, 2026

Ugh! Please dont. Shes not even good at acting. Unless its crying and throwing a tantrum. One trick pony that one — Tattooedotter77 (@BOtter77) August 4, 2026

Meanwhile, Weaving’s casting follows Marvel’s massive Hall H presentation at Comic-Con last weekend. The studio also introduced Ryan Gosling as Ghost Rider and revealed David Jonsson as Wakanda’s new king. Additionally, Jake Schreier will direct the X-Men reboot after helming last year’s Thunderbolts*. Spider-Man: Brand New Day currently dominates the box office with a record-breaking $360 million opening weekend.