Sydney Sweeney Gets New MCU Fan Cast After Samara Weaving Lands X-Men’s Emma Frost

Samara Weaving’s Emma Frost casting has Sydney Sweeney fans fighting over her perfect Marvel role. Fans pitched everything from X-Men heroes to Spider-Man allies after a viral post sparked the debate.
Samara Weaving’s Emma Frost casting has Sydney Sweeney fans choosing her Marvel role
Marvel scooper MyTimeToShineHello asked fans on X who Sydney Sweeney should play in the X-Men reboot. The post gained over 610,000 views and sparked a heated debate among Marvel fans. As previously reported, Samara Weaving landed the role of Emma Frost in the X-Men reboot..
Several users argued that Sweeney should have played Emma Frost instead. One user wrote that Weaving’s casting left them stumped, saying they had “no freaking clue” what role fits Sweeney now. Another admitted she would have been “an ok Emma Frost” but added that nothing else really comes to mind.
Other fans pitched different Marvel roles for the actress. One user suggested Mystique as a fitting choice for Sweeney. Another proposed Dazzler as a potential role in the first X-Men film. One fan campaigned for the Goblin Queen as Sweeney’s ideal character. A separate user pitched Scarlet Witch if Marvel plans to recast the role within the Brotherhood of Mutants.
Some fans looked beyond the X-Men franchise entirely. One user suggested Black Cat as a better fit for Sweeney’s talents. However, not everyone supported her joining the MCU at all. One user questioned the continued push behind her casting in major franchises. Another dismissed her acting range entirely and called her a “one trick pony.”
Meanwhile, Weaving’s casting follows Marvel’s massive Hall H presentation at Comic-Con last weekend. The studio also introduced Ryan Gosling as Ghost Rider and revealed David Jonsson as Wakanda’s new king. Additionally, Jake Schreier will direct the X-Men reboot after helming last year’s Thunderbolts*. Spider-Man: Brand New Day currently dominates the box office with a record-breaking $360 million opening weekend.