Cailee Spaeny’s Rogue Casting Report Has X-Men Fans Reacting the Same Way

Cailee Spaeny‘s reported MCU Rogue casting just broke the internet, and fans can’t stop saying the same thing. X-Men fans flooded social media with their reactions to the Alien: Romulus star’s rumored debut as one of Marvel’s most iconic mutants.

Fans largely approve of Cailee Spaeny as Rogue in the MCU X-Men reboot

Cailee Spaeny has reportedly landed the role of Rogue in Marvel Studios’ upcoming X-Men reboot film. Cosmic Marvel first shared the casting news on X (formerly Twitter) on July 31, 2026. The post quickly gained over 822,000 views and sparked widespread fan discussion.

Cailee Spaeny has reportedly been cast as Rogue in the ‘X-MEN’ reboot film.



(via @ApocHorseman) pic.twitter.com/HopOvbGGDi — Cosmic Marvel (@cosmic_marvel) July 31, 2026

Many fans expressed enthusiasm for Spaeny’s reported casting across social media. One user called Spaeny their “2nd choice behind Sophie Thatcher as Rogue.” Another fan praised the studio’s approach and wrote, “I like it that they’re casting unknown actors and actresses.”

Hope it comes true

Cailee Spaeny was my 2nd choice behind sophie Thatcher as rogue pic.twitter.com/lE9kupGdzb — Marcus (Devils Mouth Era) (@MarquisJohns25) July 31, 2026

I like it that they’re casting unknown actors and actresses. Also she is a hottie. — PolskaMan08 (@PolskaKid08) July 31, 2026

Scooper MyTimeToShineHello also weighed in on the casting news on August 3. The insider posted, “We will finally have a comic accurate Rogue.” That post further fueled excitement among X-Men fans online.

We will finally have a comic accurate Rogue pic.twitter.com/iXhwOtkBmJ — MyTimeToShineHello (@MyTimeToShineH) August 3, 2026

Several fans highlighted their hopes for the characterization of Rogue under Spaeny. One user wrote, “I hope she brings out the personality of Rogue.” Another fan added, “Finally a Rogue that looks like they actually stole the spotlight, not just the background.”

I hope she brings out the personality of Rogue pic.twitter.com/ZvVZbxsC4j — binness_stander (@realOGfr) August 3, 2026

Finally a Rogue that looks like they actually stole the spotlight, not just the background. pic.twitter.com/cMClITSgTp — zoeyxo ?️‍⚧️ (@sadboy008800) August 3, 2026

The casting buzz arrives amid a wave of X-Men rumors ahead of San Diego Comic-Con. Reports suggest Adam Driver, Bill Skarsgård, and Cooper Hoffman may also join the film. Director Jake Schreier is reportedly attached to helm the project for Marvel Studios.

Spaeny first gained attention through Pacific Rim Uprising and Bad Times at the El Royale. She later earned acclaim for her performances in Priscilla, Civil War, and Alien: Romulus. Anna Paquin previously portrayed Rogue in Fox’s original X-Men film series.

Rogue ranks among Marvel’s most iconic mutants since her 1981 comic debut. The character possesses the ability to absorb memories, powers, and life force through touch. Fans now eagerly await official confirmation from Marvel Studios regarding the casting.