Black Panther 3 Report Teases an Oscar Winner’s MCU Return

Black Panther 3 may be bringing back one of its original stars. The upcoming Marvel movie is set to feature David Jonsson as the new Black Panther and Letitia Wright as Shuri. The latest casting report suggests the film could also bring back T’Challa’s closest friend from the first installment.

According to Jeff Sneider’s report, Oscar winner Daniel Kaluuya is closing in on a deal to reprise W’Kabi in Black Panther 3 after skipping the previous installment entirely. Sneider shared the update in a recent newsletter, writing that Kaluuya “is nearing a deal to reprise his role as W’Kabi, who sat out the prior installment.”

Marvel has yet to make an official announcement. Still, the report is likely to excite longtime fans.

(Photo Credit: Marvel Studios)

Why was Daniel Kaluuya missing from Black Panther: Wakanda Forever?

Kaluuya played W’Kabi, head of security for Wakanda’s Border Tribe and T’Challa‘s (Chadwick Boseman) best friend in 2018’s Black Panther. However, the British actor did not return for its sequel, Black Panther: Wakanda Forever, leaving many fans wondering what happened to the character.

His absence had little to do with the story. Kaluuya could not return due to a scheduling conflict with Jordan Peele’s Nope. Kaluuya was filming Nope around the same time Wakanda Forever went into production.

Director Ryan Coogler revealed that W’Kabi’s absence was explained through his banishment. During the film, Queen Ramonda reveals that Wakanda banished W’Kabi for treason after supporting Killmonger in the first movie. That said, the character is very much alive, leaving the door open for his return.

If Sneider’s report turns true, Black Panther 3 could finally show fans what W’Kabi has been doing since his exile and how he makes it back to Wakanda. For now, fans can only wait for an official announcement from Marvel.

Ryan Coogler will be directing Black Panther 3, which is expected to arrive in theaters on December 15, 2028.