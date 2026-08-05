New Star Wars TV Show With Simu Liu Is Now on Disney+ & Hulu Today

A new Star Wars show has started streaming on Disney+ and Hulu. Star Wars: Visions Presents – The Ninth Jedi expands one of the most popular stories from the hit anime anthology into a full animated series.

The animated show continues where the 2021 short film The Ninth Jedi left off. Simu Liu lends his voice to the role of human sabersmith Lah Zhima in the English version, along with Kimiko Glenn, Andrew Kishino, Masi Oka, Young Mazino, Chase Sui Wonders, and Neil Kaplan. Lucasfilm created the series with anime production company Production I.G.

Everything revealed about Star Wars: Visions Presents—The Ninth Jedi so far

Star Wars: Visions Presents – The Ninth Jedi’s story revolves around Kara, who is searching for her father while trying to find new Force-sensitive allies. The series is set in the far future, when the Jedi have disappeared, and the galaxy is now searching for new heroes.

Shunsuke Tada is the director, and Kenji Kamiyama is the supervising director of the series. Mitsuyasu Sakai is the screenplay writer. This series is a continuation of The Ninth Jedi and Child of Hope that followed it in Star Wars: Visions Volume 3.

The series is the first release under Lucasfilm’s new Visions Presents banner. The label expands popular Star Wars: Visions stories into full series instead of standalone shorts. The first season has 8 episodes, giving the story more time to grow.

Production I.G. returns to animate the series after creating the original The Ninth Jedi short. The studio is also known for anime such as Ghost in the Shell and Haikyu!!.

Instead of telling separate stories like Star Wars: Visions, the new series follows one adventure from start to finish. It marks Simu Liu’s first voice role in a Star Wars project, and the show also features the fan-favorite color-changing lightsabers, which switch colors based on their owner’s connection to the Force. All eight episodes are now available.