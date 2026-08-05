Star Wars: Lucasfilm Reportedly Eyes Big Change to Dave Filoni’s Mandoverse Crossover Movie

The Star Wars franchise gets a major change with Dave Filoni‘s Mandoverse crossover movie. Previously, the creator said the Mandoverse would conclude with a new movie. However, this project stalled. But recently, a trusted scooper shared an update on the overarching climax.

According to scooper Daniel Richtman, Lucasfilm is turning Heir to the Empire into a limited series. This series would allegedly serve as a concluding season to The Mandalorian, Ahsoka, and Skeleton Crew on Disney+.

That said, this is only a rumor, since the project is not confirmed by the creator, Lucasfilm, or Disney. However, if this turns out to be true, it would signal a strategic shift in Lucasfilm’s strategy by prioritizing Disney+ over a theatrical climax for the Star Wars franchise.

Photo Credits: Walt Disney Studios Motion Pictures

Why could an Heir to the Empire series better fit Lucasfilm’s current strategy?

Previously, the American film and television studio decided to make a comeback from TV to the big screen with the theatrical release of The Mandalorian & Grogu. However, this movie underperformed at the box office, grossing $345.16 million during its theatrical run.

Moreover, the Star Wars franchise has previously used movies on the big screen for massive franchise climaxes. These include Return of the Jedi, Revenge of the Sith, and The Rise of Skywalker. But since the franchise is one of the marquee Disney Plus brands, the alleged limited series would better fit Lucasfilm’s current strategy for the New Republic era.

The reported Dave Filoni Heir to the Empire series would tie up loose ends across all the series. Moreover, if the series were to happen, it would have more room to fit the vast number of characters and lore from the New Republic era.

Moreover, it would save the production millions of dollars since making a blockbuster against a huge budget is risky. Especially given that their previous movie did not meet the box office expectations, according to Disney’s CEO Josh D’Amaro.

Lastly, releasing the conclusion on the streamer as a limited series would fit the original Mandoverse idea much better from the audience’s perspective. This would serve as the ultimate final season for the New Republic era, keeping viewers updated with the storyline.