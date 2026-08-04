Star Wars: Matthew Rhys Is Han Solo in New Way to Experience Beloved Movie

Matthew Rhys will voice Han Solo in an upcoming Welsh-language dub of George Lucas’ 1977 classic Star Wars: A New Hope. Lucasfilm and Disney are producing the project in collaboration with S4C and the Welsh Government via Creative Wales.

Disney recently announced the dub and Rhys’ involvement ahead of the film’s 50th anniversary in 2027. The Welsh version of the film is titled “Star Wars: Gobaith Newydd.” The movie will broadcast on S4C, the Welsh television channel, and all its platforms from Christmas Day onwards.

Matthew Rhys voices Han Solo in the project, an iconic character played by Harrison Ford in the original Star Wars film series. The news comes shortly after Rhys starred in Apple TV’s 2026 comedy-horror television series Widow’s Bay. The role recently earned him an Emmy nomination for Outstanding Lead Actor for this year.

Who else’s voice will be heard in the new Star Wars experience?

Besides Matthew Rhys, the voice cast of Star Wars: A New Hope’s Welsh dub includes Rhys Ifans as Obi-Wan Kenobi and Aimee-Ffion Edwards as Princess Leia. Mark Lewis Jones, who had previously played Captain Moden Canady in The Last Jedi, will voice Darth Vader. Meanwhile, Osian Morgan will be the voice of Luke Skywalker.

Other Welsh actors in the stellar voice cast include Llyr Ifans as C-3PO, Nia Roberts as Aunt Beru, Richard Harrington as Grand Moff Tarkin, Owain Arthur as Red Leader, and Rhodri Meilir as Gold Leader.

Michael Kohn, the Director of Distribution Operations at Lucasfilm, has produced the Welsh language dub. Meanwhile, Ellyn Stern serves as the director.

“We’re really excited about this project for many reasons,” Kohn said in a recent statement. “I’ve been involved in a few Indigenous dubs of Star Wars over the years that aim to preserve and revitalize interest in learning the language. They have been tremendously successful not only in their communities but internationally as well. The chance to celebrate the Welsh language through Star Wars is one we couldn’t pass up.”