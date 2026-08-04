Star Wars: New TV Show Trailer Features Lightsaber Battles, Returning Characters, & More

The new Star Wars Disney+ TV show‘s final trailer has been released. It teases lightsaber battles with returning characters and more. In the new animated show, Lah Kara continues to train in the ways of the Jedi.

The official synopsis reads, “Kara and her ragtag Jedi crew seek out to find worthy Jedi to fight against an increasingly powerful warlord.”

Check out the Star Wars: Visions Presents – The Ninth Jedi trailer below:

What do we see in the trailer for Star Wars: Visions Presents – The Ninth Jedi?

The final trailer of The Ninth Jedi opens with Margrave Juro telling Kara about her father, Lah Zhima, a powerful Jedi who wielded the Silver lightsaber. It shows glimpses of a younger Zhima in combat and then cuts to Kara saying, “We need to find my father. Only he can help us.”

Moreover, her father is shown captured and is asked to fire a weapon that could “destroy the entire planet.” A catastrophic event unfolds as Paramore’s Let the Flames Begin starts playing.

Lightsabers clash as Kara fights to reunite with her father. She tells Juro, “To save the galaxy, we need to build a new order of Jedi.” Although warned against taking Nawaam on her own, she takes the courage to wield the silver saber like her father and faces her adversaries.

The animated series is directed by Shunsuke Tada and written by Mitsuyasu Sakai. This show is created in Japanese. It will be available in an English dub, with the voice cast including Kimiko Glenn, Andrew Kishino, Masi Oka, Patrick Seitz, JP Karliak, and Simu Liu.

Image Credit: Lucasfilm

Neil Kaplan will reprise his role as the English narrator. The Japanese ensemble includes Chinatsu Akasaki, Tetsuo Kanao, Hiromu Mineta, Hinata Tadokoro, Cho, and Shinichiro Miki, with Akio Otsuka narrating.

Kenji Kamiyama is credited as the supervising director, with Hitoshi Ito and Kanako Shirasaki producing. Executive producers include James Waugh, Jacqui Lopez, Josh Rimes, Justin Leach, and Mitsuhisa Ishikawa. The animated show will premiere on August 5, 2026, on Disney Plus and Hulu.