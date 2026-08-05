‘We Need More’: Star Wars’ New Disney+ Show Has Critics Raving & Makes Fans Hopeful Again

Star Wars: The Ninth Jedi‘s first reviews are now out, and critics are reacting overwhelmingly positively to its new take on the franchise. Serving as a spin-off to the original Visions anthology, The Ninth Jedi revisits the fan-favorite character Kara. Reviewers have praised its stunning animation, richer world-building, and bold new direction.

As of writing, Star Wars: The Ninth Jedi holds a perfect 100% “fresh” score on Rotten Tomatoes. Based on 10 critic ratings, the anime series holds an average rating of 7.8/10.

Collider‘s Aidan Kelley called it “another shining example of the infinite possibilities Star Wars can offer” when different creative minds are allowed to explore the universe. The critic also praised its jaw-dropping fighting sequences by adding that it has set the bar even higher for “visually striking lightsaber duels.”

IGN‘s Jesse Schedeen awarded the series 8/10, calling it “a terrific and excitingly unique take on the iconic franchise.” Although the review mentions that the opening episodes have a “few growing pains,” it praised it for moving away from the Skywalker Saga. The review also highlighted its original setting and fresh take on Star Wars mythology.

Film critic Zach Pope scored the series 3.5/5. He praised Kara’s journey, the animation, and the emotional storytelling. Although he felt the middle episodes slowed the pacing, he gave a clear message in his review: “We need MORE Star Wars Anime!”

How The Ninth Jedi expands Kara’s story with richer Star Wars lore

Beyond its strong reception, much of the excitement surrounding The Ninth Jedi hails from how it builds on Kara’s story from the original Visions series. It explores her connection to the Force and her growing role in rebuilding the Jedi.

The series also expands the setting introduced in Visions. Lightsabers have become extremely rare and are treated almost like lost legends. The Jedi Order has nearly disappeared. A new generation of Force users now searches for hope in a changing galaxy.

Kara’s story of becoming the main protagonist gives the story a strong emotional core. Combined with striking anime visuals, the show introduces new threats like Jedi Hunters and explores characters whose choices go beyond the usual battle between good and evil.

Star Wars: The Ninth Jedi Season 1 has a total of eight episodes, streaming now on Disney+.

Originally reported by Manoj Chekkilla on ComingSoon.