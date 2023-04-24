House of the Dragon Season 2 Adds Four New Cast Members

Earlier this month, HBO confirmed that production on House of the Dragon season 2 was underway. And now, the network has announced the first round of new additions to the show’s cast. Deadline brings word that Simon Russell Beale, Freddie Fox, Gayle Rankin, and Abubakar Salim have joined the series in key roles, some of which are related to existing characters.

Beale (Penny Dreadful) will play Ser Simon Strong, the great-uncle of Lord Larys (Matthew Needham), who also serves as the Castellan of Harrenhal. Fox (Apple TV+’s Slow Horses) has joined the cast as Ser Gwayne Hightower, the son of Rhys Ifans’ Otto Hightower, which also makes him the brother of Queen Alicent (Olivia Cooke) and the uncle of King Aegon (Tom Glynn-Carney), Queen Helaena (Phia Saban), and Prince Aemond (Ewan Mitchell).

Rankin (Perry Mason) is stepping into the role of Alys Rivers, a resident of Harrenhal who works as a healer. Finally, the new season will introduce Salim (Raised by Wolves) as Alyn of Hull, a Velaryon sailor who previously fought in the War for the Stepstones.

Unlike the first season — and most seasons of HBO’s flagship Game of Thrones series — House of the Dragon season 2 will consist of eight episodes rather than 10. Executive producer Ryan Condal is returning as the spinoff’s primary creative voice following the departure of his co-showrunner, Miguel Sapochnik, last summer.

However, the show later gained some new (albeit familiar) behind-the-scenes talent in the form of executive producer Alan Taylor, who helmed seven episodes of Game of Thrones during its eight-year run on the network. Taylor is expected to direct new episodes of House of the Dragon as well.

HBO hasn’t announced a premiere date for House of the Dragon season 2.

Are you excited to meet these new characters when the series returns? Let us know in the comment section below!

Recommended Reading: The Rise of the Dragon: An Illustrated History of the Targaryen Dynasty, Volume One

We are a participant in the Amazon Services LLC Associates Program. This affiliate advertising program also provides a means to earn fees by linking to Amazon.com and affiliated sites.