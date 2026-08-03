House of the Dragon’s Gayle Rankin Reveals Alys’ Surprisingly Old Age

Alys Rivers has become one of the most enigmatic figures in House of the Dragon. Now, actor Gayle Rankin has confirmed just how ancient the mysterious healer really is, putting years of fan speculation about her age to rest.

House of the Dragon’s Gayle Rankin Reveals how old Alys really is

Rankin’s character, a wet nurse and supposed seer at Harrenhal, speaks with an unnerving familiarity about events that unfolded decades before she could have been born. When asked how old she believes Alys actually is, Gayle Rankin gave a staggering age number. “I think she’s like 400 years old. I mean, give or take,” Rankin told Variety. “I think we’re gonna like find out more soon, but she could be 400 years old. Like, I believe her, that’s the thing. I think there’s a lot of skepticism about, is she telling the truth? Is she manipulating? I’m like, believe the woman.”

This revelation reframes Alys entirely, moving her from a potentially cunning manipulator to something far more otherworldly. The key scene prompting the discussion happened in House of the Dragon Season 3, Episode 6, when Alys reveals a hidden clutch of dragon eggs to Aemond Targaryen. The eggs, grey and stony, appear long dead. Yet Alys’ knowledge of their origin suggests she was present when they were laid. She speaks of the dragon Dreamfyre’s time at Harrenhal as if recalling a personal memory, a detail that now carries immense weight.

Dreamfyre, ridden by Queen Rhaena Targaryen and later by Helaena, was known for her fertility in George R.R. Martin’s Fire and Blood. The books document several clutches of her eggs, but the show’s decision to place a secret batch at Harrenhal is a narrative departure that adds to Alys’ mystery. The lore supports the possibility—Dreamfyre did reside at the cursed castle—but the keeper of these eggs for centuries is the real story.

Originally reported by Devanshi Basu on ComingSoon.net.