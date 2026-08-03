House of the Dragon Season 3: Why Fans Are Now Obsessed With This Underrated Character

House of the Dragon fans have shown significant excitement for one of the episodes in Season 3. As the episode portrayed a heartfelt moment involving an underrated character, fans found enough reasons to get hyped.

In episode 7 of the popular series, the reunion of Sunfyre and Aegon left fans impressed with some stunning visuals. Soon, they hopped onto social media to put forth their opinions. Taking to X(Formerly Twitter), @OldValyriaLives wrote, “Everyone mocked Sunfyre after Rook’s Rest. Crippled. Broken. Finished. Yet Episode 7 reminds us why Sunfyre was never just another dragon. Even after everything, he returned to his rider. In a story full of betrayals and shifting loyalties, the bond between Aegon II and Sunfyre remains one of the strongest in the Dance. Sometimes, the most dangerous dragon isn’t the biggest one. It’s the one everyone thought was already dead. #Hotd #Houseofthedragon.”

@MathiasIgonor stated, “Episode 7 was everything House of the Dragons Depicts.• Syrax defending Rhaenyra from SheepStealer• SheepStealer proves he’s a wild dragon Seasmoke, Syrax and Caraxesfights• Aegon and SUNFYRE Returns• Alicient tries to poison Aemond her own Son• Daeron continues to show he’s wise.”

Is ‘House of the Dragon’ returning for Season 4?

A Game of Thrones spinoff show, House of the Dragon explores the period before the events of GOT. It is adapted from George R.R. Martin’s Fire & Blood. However, following season 3, the story is all set to come back for one last dance, after which it will wrap up proceedings.

Shedding light on the matter, co-creator Ryan Condal confirmed that the show will have a season 4. Back in May 2026, when asked if season 4 would be the last, he told Entertainment Weekly, “That is very much my plan. I can’t speak for everybody else involved with the show and HBO and all that, but, yes.”

The final season of House of the Dragon is expected to draw the curtains on the story arcs for several characters, namely, Aemond, Aegon II, Daemon, Alicent, and Rhaenyra.

House of the Dragon is scheduled for a 2028 release.

Originally reported by Debmallya Chakraborty on ComingSoon.