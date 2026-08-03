Zack Snyder May Have a Future in Marvel After His Justice League Exit

A new rumor connects Zack Snyder to the last place DC fans expected. A scooper claims Marvel’s Kevin Feige has his eye on the former Justice League director.

New rumor suggests Kevin Feige is interested to bring Zack Snyder to MCU

Scooper MyTimeToShineHello posted on X, “I hear Kevin Feige is interested in Zack Snyder.” The post gathered over 266,000 views within hours. It offered no project details, character names, or timeline.

I hear Kevin Feige is interested in Zack Snyder — MyTimeToShineHello (@MyTimeToShineH) August 2, 2026

The rumor arrives during a busy period for Snyder’s public superhero commentary. He attended Frank Miller’s Push the Wall tour in Los Angeles on July 18. A fan asked about a Dark Knight Returns movie, and Snyder responded, “when they let us.” He also addressed Justice League 2 demand by taking a shot at the studio.

Snyder and Miller posted a video morphing The Dark Knight Returns into live-action Ben Affleck Batman footage. Snyder also shared Henry Cavill’s black suit Superman with a pointed caption on social media. These moves signaled his desire to return to the superhero genre publicly.

Feige and Snyder connections have surfaced before in industry conversations. Snyder addressed similar speculation back in 2021 after Warner Bros. shut down the SnyderVerse. He told Josh Horowitz at the time, “I’ve never met him.” He praised Marvel’s output for experimenting across every genre confidently.

MyTimeToShineHello previously claimed Marvel eyed Cavill for its planned Nova series. This pattern keeps placing SnyderVerse-adjacent names near Marvel projects. Ongoing legal proceedings around Paramount’s acquisition continue to cloud DC’s future.

Twelve state attorneys general filed suit to block Paramount’s acquisition of Warner Bros. Discovery. The trial could land in November with a decision potentially arriving as late as June 2027. Snyder cannot work on DC projects until Paramount completes its ownership of the studio. That legal freeze makes him a conspicuously available superhero director for any interested studio right now.