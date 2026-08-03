Wonder Man Boss Sets the Record Straight on New Movie & Why Show Was Canceled

Andrew Guest, co-creator of the Marvel series Wonder Man, has broken his silence following the show’s abrupt cancellation. The Disney+ series had already been renewed for a second season before the studio reversed course, leaving fans searching for answers.

Andrew Guest clarifies new movie rumors and why Wonder Man got canceled

In a video message shared on Saturday night, Guest made clear he wanted to “clear up” what he could regarding Marvel’s decision to un-renew Wonder Man. He began by tackling the rumor that has dominated online discussion. “This is not a marketing stunt. There is no movie in the works,” Guest stated.

He explained that neither scheduling conflicts nor a lack of enthusiasm from the creative team had played any role. Yahya Abdul-Mateen II, Destin Daniel Cretton, and Sir Ben Kingsley were all committed to returning. “Contracts were signed, schedules were cleared, writers room was supposed to start this month, production was supposed to begin early next year,” he revealed.

The decision, Guest explained, came entirely from the top. “There was a decision made internally between Disney and Marvel that this didn’t make sense for them, even though a few months ago it did,” he said. He added that detailed viewership data was never shared with him personally.

The series launched all eight episodes on January 27. Soon after the premiere, Wonder Man gathered steam and dominated pop culture conversations for a while.

Work on Season 2 was already well underway when the plug was pulled. Guest disclosed that he “had written the first episode of Season 2, and we had an outline for where the season would go.” He described the planned follow-up as “a really incredible season that hopefully surpassed Season 1.”

Guest ended his message by urging fans to keep voicing their feelings and directed a pointed hope toward awards voters. “I hope that Emmy voters are thinking about Yahya and how much he deserves the Emmy for the incredible work he did on the show,” he said (via: Deadline).