House of the Dragon Finally Reveals Alys’ Plans for Those Dragon Eggs

Alys Rivers just played her most dangerous card yet in House of the Dragon Season 3. Gayle Rankin broke down why Alys finally revealed Harrenhal’s hidden dragon eggs and what they mean for her future with Aemond.

Alys’ dragon egg plan could reshape her future with Aemond

Alys Rivers’ dragon egg revelation could redefine her partnership with Aemond Targaryen in House of the Dragon Season 3.

Gayle Rankin discussed the significance of Alys sharing the hidden dragon eggs with Aemond in an interview with Variety. Alys previously kept the eggs secret from Daemon during his entire stay at Harrenhal. Rankin explained Alys’ reasoning for choosing Aemond over Daemon as her confidant. “I don’t think Daemon ever really let his guard down with Alys,” Rankin told Variety. She added that Daemon “broke her heart” and was “never going to get there with her.”

Rankin believes Alys genuinely cares for Aemond despite the complications surrounding their relationship. When asked if Alys’ feelings are genuine, Rankin answered, “I think they really are.” She described the pair as “a dark power couple” and called Aemond “pretty unabashedly himself.” Rankin also noted that Alys finds Aemond’s directness refreshing after centuries of reading people.

The dragon eggs carry even greater weight now that Aegon has reunited with Sunfyre. Aemond’s dragon Vhagar remains missing, leaving the couple vulnerable at Harrenhal. Rankin admitted she genuinely does not know Vhagar’s whereabouts. “I, Gayle, do not even know where Vhagar is,” she said. She joked that “Vhagar went to Crumbl Cookies and she needs to get back.”

Despite lacking a full-grown dragon, Alys holds the stronger position through her possession of the eggs. “He has no dragon. I have dragon eggs,” Rankin said. She acknowledged that Alys does not technically need Aemond but “might want him.” Rankin also emphasized that Alys’ dedication to Aemond without a dragon shows genuine emotional investment.

The Season 3 finale could test whether dragon eggs alone provide enough leverage against dragonriders.

Originally reported by Anubhav Chaudhry for Coming Soon.