House of the Dragon Season 2 Begins Production With New Image

It may be a while before Westeros returns to TV screens, but at least the wheels are turning. In a press release today, HBO announced that House of the Dragon season 2 has commenced production. To show that the sets are live again, the network released a new behind-the-scenes image of the Iron Throne being lit from above.

“We are thrilled to be shooting again with members of our original family as well as new talents on both sides of the camera,” says Ryan Condal, Co-Creator/Showrunner/Executive Producer. “All your favorite characters will soon be conspiring at the council tables, marching with their armies, and riding their dragons into battle. We can’t wait to share what we have in store.”

The adventure set 200 years prior to Game of Thrones will continue to star Matt Smith, Olivia Cooke, Emma D’Arcy, Eve Best, Steve Toussaint, Fabien Frankel, Ewan Mitchell, Tom Glynn-Carney, Sonoya Mizuno, and Rhys Ifans. Additional returning cast includes Harry Collett, Bethany Antonia, Phoebe Campbell, Phia Saban, Jefferson Hall, and Matthew Needham. As part of a WB mentorship program, emerging directors B Welby and Ebele Tate will join the team on the new season.

The season 2 premiere should make it to air sometime in the second half of 2024.

