House of the Dragon’s Alys Just Spotted Aemond’s Biggest Weakness & It’s Obvious

House of the Dragon’s Alys just figured out Aemond’s biggest weakness, and it was standing right in front of her. Gayle Rankin broke down how Alicent’s arrival at Harrenhal completely changed Alys’ view of the Targaryen prince she chose.

Alys sees Alicent’s power over Aemond

Gayle Rankin recently spoke to TVLine about her character Alys Rivers on HBO’s House of the Dragon Season 3. The actress revealed how Alys perceives Aemond Targaryen’s relationship with his mother, Alicent Hightower. Alicent’s unexpected arrival at Harrenhal forces Alys to reassess the man she has chosen.

Rankin explained that Alys recognizes a deep vulnerability in Aemond when Alicent appears. “What she’s realizing is, like, the power that his mother has over him,” Rankin said. This discovery gives Alys new information she can potentially use to her advantage. Rankin added that Alys already “has a strong maternal instinct,” but watching Alicent’s hold over Aemond “heightens” that instinct further. The revelation forces Alys to evaluate her entire investment in the relationship going forward.

Rankin noted that Alys now faces a critical decision about Aemond’s potential. “She’s either going to s–t or get off the pot in terms of how much she’s investing in this relationship,” Rankin said. The actress emphasized that Alys harbors a genuine concern about Aemond’s ability to grow. “The truth is, the man’s not going to change, you know?” Rankin explained. She also hinted that Alys sees a frustrating pattern among Targaryen men. “Are they all just the same?” Rankin wondered aloud on Alys’ behalf.

Alys’ final line of the episode captures her disillusionment with Aemond perfectly. “Idiot,” she mutters after witnessing his behavior around Alicent. Meanwhile, Rankin distinguished Alys’ feelings for Aemond from her earlier dynamic with Daemon Targaryen. She described Alys as someone who initially believed Aemond “might be willing to give me more, ultimately.”

That hope now appears shaken after Alicent’s visit exposed Aemond’s deep-rooted dependence on his mother’s approval. Rankin suggested Alys must now decide whether doubling down on Aemond remains worth her effort.

House of the Dragon Season 3 Episode 8 airs next Sunday on HBO and streams on Max.

Originally reported by Vritti Johar on Comingsoon.net.