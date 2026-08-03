Professor X Casting for MCU X-Men Reboot Is Reportedly Down to 2 Actors

MCU may soon unveil its new Professor X for the X-Men reboot. A report claims the studio is eyeing two acclaimed actors to step into the iconic role and the news is gaining traction among fans.

According to a July 31 report by Jeff Sneider, Bill Skarsgård and Tom Pelphrey might be the leading contenders to play Professor X in the MCU X-Men reboot. The InSneider founder stated that he “believes” that the beloved character has come down to these two actors.

Bill Skarsgård is best known for playing Pennywise the Clown in the It film series. The actor also received critical acclaim for his performance as Count Orlok in Robert Eggers’ 2024 gothic horror Nosferatu. Meanwhile, Tom Pelphrey is an Emmy-nominated actor who has appeared in multiple notable shows, including Guiding Light, Banshee, and Ozark.

Sneider is a well-known entertainment journalist who provides his readers with major industry scoops. He has previously written for major media houses such as Variety, TheWrap, Mashable, and more. While he is a reliable source, MCU has yet to officially announce whether Skarsgård or Pelphrey will become the new Professor X.

The latest X-Men reboot rumor names favorites for Beast, Rogue, and Cyclops

Sneider’s report on Professor X’s potential casting comes just a week after the San Diego Comic-Con. The journalist also shared updates on some other rumored X-Men casting.

Image Credit: Lionsgate

Sneider believes that “Charles Melton is wrapping up a deal to play Beast.” He also stated that Cailee Spaeny might “end up being Rogue.” Meanwhile, fans have already gotten a look at Sadie Sink’s Jean Grey in Spider-Man: Brand New Day.

Sneider cited sources who claimed that X-Men director Jake Schreier and Marvel initially eyed Odessa A’zion for Rogue. However, Spaeny “lobbied hard for the project,” becoming the top contender.

Additionally, Deadline reported last week that Marvel Studios has chosen Samara Weaving to play Emma Frost in the upcoming X-Men installment.