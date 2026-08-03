God of War TV Show Eyes Huge MCU Star as New Kratos

A popular MCU star may become Kratos in Amazon Prime Video’s upcoming God of War TV show. The drama series will be based on the iconic blockbuster video game franchise, created by David Jaffe and developed by Santa Monica Studio.

It now seems that Dave Bautista, famously known for playing Drax in the Guardians of the Galaxy franchise in the MCU, may appear as Kratos in the God of War TV show, according to Variety.

Bautista is said to be in talks at the moment for the role of Kratos in Amazon and Sony’s ambitious TV series. If there is official confirmation, it might be a good decision as well, considering his overall build, which matches the requirements for Kratos’ on-screen aura, similar to the video games.

Why is Ryan Hurst no longer playing Kratos in the God of War TV show?

The original cast of the God of War TV show featured Ryan Hurst as Kratos, but he’s no longer involved. Unfortunately, the actor went through a serious injury while filming a scene. He tore a bicep while doing a stunt in Vancouver. It was reported that he won’t be available to return for the role until 2027, and that would have resulted in an extended production delay.

However, the latest update regarding Dave Bautista suggests that the TV show will proceed with a new actor to portray Kratos in the live-action project.

Speaking more of the show’s other cast members, Teresa Palmer will play Sif alongside Max Parker as Heimdall, Ed Skrein as Baldur, Ólafur Darri Ólafsson as Thor, and Mandy Patinkin as Odin.

The series was originally announced in 2022 but then witnessed several creative changes before going into pre-production at the end of 2025.

God of War TV show has yet to receive an official release date for its Prime Video debut.

Originally reported by Mintu Kumar Tomar on ComingSoon.