Young Avengers & a Canceled Show Could Become Films After Wonder Man News

Marvel Studios may be rethinking Young Avengers and one more shelved project in a way nobody expected. The studio is reportedly considering a major format shift for Strange Academy and Champions.

Marvel rumored to be turning Champions and Strange Academy into movies

Marvel Studios may convert two previously planned television projects into feature films. Scooper Daniel RPK recently reported that the studio considers turning Strange Academy and Champions into movies. TheMysticCut shared the rumor on X, citing RPK as the source.

RUMOR: Reportedly Marvel is also considering turning Strange Academy and Champions into films.



Via @DanielRPK pic.twitter.com/W42v8Kibgs — TheMysticCut (@TMCXS7) August 4, 2026

Strange Academy previously existed as a planned Disney+ original series set within the MCU. The show would have centered on Benedict Wong reprising his role as Wong. Deadline reported in February 2025 that Marvel Studios had paused development on the series. The studio also paused work on Nova and Terror, Inc. at that time.

Champions originates from the Marvel Comics team of the same name. The team traditionally features younger heroes operating independently from the main Avengers roster. Marvel has not officially confirmed any plans to develop either property as a film.

The rumor arrives as Marvel Studios continues expanding its theatrical slate beyond established franchises. The studio recently shifted focus back toward theatrical releases after its initial Disney+ push. Both properties would introduce newer and younger characters to the big screen.

Strange Academy draws from the 2020 Marvel Comics series by Skottie Young. The comic follows students training at a school for young sorcerers in New Orleans. Champions similarly features a younger roster of heroes stepping outside traditional Avengers oversight.

Fan reactions online reflect enthusiasm but also some hesitation about the format shift. Several fans noted that Strange Academy’s ensemble cast and worldbuilding might suit a series better. Others highlighted Ms. Marvel star Iman Vellani as a natural lead for any Champions adaptation.

Marvel Studios has not issued any official statement regarding these reported developments. Daniel RPK has a mixed but notable track record with Marvel scoops. Fans will likely await official confirmation from the studio before drawing firm conclusions.