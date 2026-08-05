Avengers: Doomsday Reshoots May Have Set Up a Major Loki Twist

A new Avengers: Doomsday rumor hints at a major twist for Loki. A fresh report claims Tom Hiddleston returned for the film’s reshoots. One scene is apparently setting up a major twist for the popular character.

As reported by scooper James Mack, Tom Hiddleston was involved in several Avengers: Doomsday reshoots. The report claims one of the newly filmed scenes features Doctor Doom killing Loki. It also speculates that a post-credits scene reveals Loki is actually alive.

The same report also claims that Loki loses the powerful abilities he gained at the end of Loki Season 2. If that turns out to be true, it could pave the way for the character to take on a more traditional role in future MCU projects. However, this report should be taken with a grain of salt, as Marvel has not confirmed any of these story details.

(Photo Credit: Marvel Studios)

How the reported reshoots may connect to Marvel’s long-term MCU plans

The rumor has attracted attention because of where Loki’s story last ended. In the Loki Season 2 ending, Loki became the protector of the multiverse by taking control of all the timelines. This led many to wonder how Marvel Studios would incorporate such a powerful character into future Avengers films.

The alleged post-credits scene may provide a solution to that dilemma. By keeping Loki alive but stripping him of his multiversal powers, Marvel can integrate him into future storylines without disrupting the balance among its most powerful characters

Though Marvel has confirmed Tom Hiddleston’s appearance in Avengers: Doomsday, his reported involvement in the reshoots remains unconfirmed. Until the studio comments on the report, the reported Loki twist remains unverified.

Meanwhile, Avengers: Doomsday is scheduled to hit theaters worldwide on December 18, 2026. It will also star Chris Hemsworth, Anthony Mackie, Pedro Pascal, Florence Pugh, and several returning X-Men actors.

It will be followed by another major crossover film, Avengers: Secret Wars, which releases a year later on December 17, 2027.