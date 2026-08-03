Spider-Man 4 Fans Spot Big Sadie Sink & Tom Holland Twist You May Have Missed

Spider-Man 4 fans have noticed an insane twist featuring Sadie Sink and Tom Holland. The former Stranger Things actress plays Jean Grey in the latest MCU superhero movie Spider-Man: Brand New Day, alongside Holland as Peter Parker/Spider-Man.

Spider-Man: Brand New Day features a scene toward the end in which Peter Parker saves Jean Grey from a bullet fired by Frank Castle/The Punisher, actually intended to take her down. Peter’s Spider-Sense manages to save Jean, and he ultimately takes the hit himself on his back.

When he is struggling for his life in the hospital, the movie features a moment where Jean is shown breathing heavily. Immediately, the next shot shows Peter opening his eyes after recovering from the fatal wound.

Did Sadie Sink keep Tom Holland alive in Spider-Man: Brand New Day?

According to ardent MCU fans, Sadie Sink’s character Jean Grey kept Peter alive in Spider-Man: Brand New Day. It’s become clear that Jean gets more powerful and can enter anyone’s mind using her telepathic powers.

Fans believe that Jean used her telepathic abilities to keep Peter alive until he regained consciousness. This moment also showed Jean’s selfless side for Peter, as he saved her life earlier in the movie without thinking twice.

One user, named @hllwinchester, wrote, “Jean is breathing through Peter’s body via telepathy to keep him alive. We had never seen such a power before.”

Jean is breathing through Peter's body via telepathy to keep him alive. We had never seen such a power before. The things they do for each other are a testament to pure love.#spidermanbrandnewday pic.twitter.com/CdNUXtOnhM — ђเlคl (@hllwinchester) August 3, 2026

Another fan, @itsnewmannu, echoed a similar sentiment and wrote, “Technically, Peter Parker dies. That gunshot wasn’t something he should’ve survived. It wasn’t Spider-Man’s healing that saved him. It was #JeanGrey.”

The same user also noticed that Jean “stayed outside the hospital for hours, using her powers to keep Peter alive. Every heartbeat. Every pulse. Every single breath he took before waking up… Jean was breathing for him. Frank even points out that #Peter shouldn’t have survived that wound. The moment that completely broke me was at the end.”

One more user, @KotianYakshith, shared their observation and wrote, “Jean went inside peter and took breath instead…to keep him alive…she acted as ventilator.”

Image Credit: Sony Pictures Releasing

Another fan, @Neetiraz, emphasized Jean turning into a selfless savior of Peter Parker’s life during the hospital scene in Spider-Man 4. They wrote, “Jean Grey enters his mind and uses her telepathic powers to keep his breathing going until Peter’s body recovers and he wakes up.”

The latest Spider-Man movie has impressed both critics and fans alike. As a result, it had a record-breaking box office debut during the opening weekend. Brand New Day made $355 million domestically. It nearly broke Avengers: Endgame’s 2019 record, where the superhero blockbuster earned $357 million in North America.

Destin Daniel Cretton-directed Spider-Man: Brand New Day is now playing in theaters.