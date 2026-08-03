Spider-Man: Brand New Day’s Final Sadie Sink Twist Is Needless Fan Service

One twist involving Sadie Sink‘s character in Spider-Man: Brand New Day seems somewhat pointless. The mystery around Sink’s character, who is known to be returning in future MCU movies, led to considerable speculation. However, now that her role has been revealed, one possible Easter egg referencing her fate only serves to promote further confused theorizing.

The action of Spider-Man: Brand New Day centers around Peter Parker confronting a new villain. Said villain has the power to take over the bodies of other people, but proves unable to possess Spider-Man. This villain is ultimately revealed as the mystery character played by Sadie Sink; a young telepath named Jean Grey.

Initially, Spider-Man helps the Department of Damage Control to bring Jean Grey in. However, he soon figures out why Jean had a vendetta against the DODC and that they were not at all honest with him. Peter helps Jean escape custody and Spider-Man: Brand New Day ends with her leaving New York City on a bus.

Photo Credit: Sony Pictures

Astute viewers noted that the wooded area through which the bus was traveling resembled the forests of upstate New York. In the X-Men comics, the mansion housing the school run by Professor Charles Xavier is located near Salem Center in Westchester County, New York. This prompted theories that Jean’s final scene in Spider-Man: Brand New Day shows her following a psychic signal. While this is a nice idea, it is impractical for several reasons.

Why the possible Professor X setup creates more MCU questions than it answers

The chief count against Jean’s final scene in Spider-Man: Brand New Day setting up Professor X and the X-Men is that it is far too subtle. Historically, the MCU has never been shy about dropping hints towards its larger universe. If Marvel wanted to tease Professor X reaching out to Jean, they could had added in a voiceover. Most likely this would be her responding to him, as no actor has been cast as the MCU Professor X. Or the movie could have simply shown the bus carrying Jean taking the Salem Center freeway exit.

(Photo Credit: 20th Century Studios/Marvel)

Beyond that, teasing the existence of Professor X on the main MCU Earth makes little sense. If Professor X exists in the Sacred Timeline, wouldn’t he have sensed Jean before she publicly displayed her powers in Spider-Man: Brand New Day? Or did he just recently start seeking students for his school for gifted youngsters?

If that is the case, where has Professor X been over the past two decades? And if his history is like that of his comics’ counterpart, wouldn’t Magneto have emerged in recent history? Sadly, the most logical answer is that there is no Professor X in the MCU at the moment. However, that idea fits what little is known of the upcoming X-Men cinematic reboot.

Apart from Sadie Sink, only one actor has been confirmed for the next X-Men movie; Samara Weaving as Emma Frost. The popular theory is that Avengers: Secret Wars will reboot the MCU, paving the way for a fresh introduction for the X-Men. While still a theory, this is much easier to justify than a potential Easter egg that doesn’t make sense within the current MCU timeline.