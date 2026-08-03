Kevin Feige Explains How Spider-Man: Brand New Day Sets Up the MCU’s Future

Spider-Man: Brand New Day is already a huge box office success. But Marvel Studios president Kevin Feige believes the real impact is yet to be seen. The Chief Creative Officer of Marvel believes that in addition to telling Peter Parker’s story, this film will set up the next chapter in the Marvel Cinematic Universe.

Brand New Day is Tom Holland’s fourth solo superhero outing, following Peter Parker dealing with the aftermath of the events in Spider-Man: No Way Home. He continues to protect New York as the wall-crawler even after the world forgets about him. However, he has to return to the scene as his new mystery villain wreaks havoc while he attempts to resume his ordinary life.

How the film connects to Marvel’s next major storyline

In an interview with Variety, Feige shared that Spider-Man: Brand New Day was intended to lead directly into future Marvel films while avoiding major spoilers. He said, “For people who’ve seen Brand New Day, they know the storyline leads us into more Spider-Man films and into the future of the MCU. And, I think we’re still in spoiler territory because the movie only just came out, but it leads into another very well-known Marvel franchise created by Stan Lee and Jack Kirby.”

Image Credit: Sony Pictures Releasing

Marvel has not revealed which franchise the studio president was referring to. However, Brand New Day has already made several fan theories come true. Some of the film’s biggest moments could lead into Avengers: Doomsday. They may also help set up Marvel’s long-awaited X-Men and other mutant-related projects.

The latest film also introduces several new plot elements that could potentially be expanded upon in future sequels. Without revealing spoilers, critics and fans have spotted links to the X-Men, future Spider-Man stories, and upcoming MCU events.

Meanwhile, Spider-Man: Brand New Day is currently running in theaters. The film has opened to a record-breaking $360 million domestically and $932 million worldwide in its first weekend.