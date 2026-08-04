Avengers: Secret Wars Is Further Into Filming Than Marvel Fans Realize — Rumor

Avengers: Secret Wars has already made quick progress with its production, according to the latest rumor. The anticipated MCU movie will feature a massive ensemble cast, led by Robert Downey Jr. and many other notable names.

A scooper named DoomsServant on X has claimed that Avengers: Secret Wars seems to be going well with its production pace. The insider suggests that Marvel quietly shot scenes for Secret Wars during the period of Avengers: Doomsday reshoots. Additionally, the VFX work is said to be underway as well.

Heard that Secret Wars is coming along just fine.



They've shot some things during the Doomsday reshoots period. There is a lot of VFX being done ahead of filming. pic.twitter.com/PTtis3KzKQ — Doom’s Servant (@DoomsServant) August 4, 2026

While the scooper has shared some accurate leaks in the past, fans should still take the latest rumor with a grain of salt unless there comes any official update on Avengers: Secret Wars.

What else do we know about Avengers: Secret Wars?

Avengers: Secret Wars will take place following the events of Avengers: Doomsday. Victor von Doom, aka Doctor Doom, played by Robert Downey Jr., is going to be the central character.

While the exact story details are under wraps for Secret Wars, various rumors suggest it may feature the Battleworld storyline inspired by the comics, following Doctor Doom’s victory in Doomsday, which revolves around incursions of three universes.

Avengers: Secret Wars will be helmed by Joe and Anthony Russo, who are also behind Doomsday, which will arrive in theaters later this year.

Besides Downey Jr., there’s no update on the entire cast for Secret Wars at the moment. However, a recent claim by another scooper, MyTimeToShineHello on X, suggests that the movie may feature Chris Hemsworth as Thor, Chris Evans as Steve Rogers, Benedict Cumberbatch as Doctor Strange, Anthony Mackie as Captain America, Pedro Pascal as Reed Richards, Paul Bettany as Vision, David Harbour as Red Guardian, Sebastian Stan as Bucky Barnes, Florence Pugh as Yelena Belova, and more.

But again, all the unverified rumors should be taken with a strong caution right now. Avengers: Secret Wars hits theaters on December 17, 2027.