Spider-Man 4 Fans Left Fuming After Theater Plays R-Rated BDSM Movie by Mistake

Moviegoers expecting web-slinging action got an entirely different kind of movie when a US cinema accidentally screened an explicit thriller instead of Spider-Man 4. The baffling error got furious reactions from families and fans who had turned up for the opening week.

A theater accidentally played I Want Your Sex at a Spider-Man: Brand New Day screening

Video from inside the auditorium shows the moment confusion turned to anger as Gregg Araki’s R-rated comedy thriller began playing on the big screen. Instagram user Ayoo Rios shared a video of the crowd’s reaction, with one audience member heard shouting “What? Stop cutting!” as the wrong film flickered to life. Other voices quickly joined the chorus, with someone demanding “Put Spider-Man on!” while another called for the manager.

The theater has not been identified, and it remains unclear how long I Want Your Sex played before staff intervened. Ayoo Rios noted that employees had only screened the wrong movie “at first,” suggesting the issue was eventually corrected. Whether refunds were offered to the bewildered crowd has not been confirmed.

The incident exploded across social media because the two films could hardly differ more. I Want Your Sex stars Olivia Wilde as provocative artist Erika Tracy, who hires a young assistant played by Cooper Hoffman and asks him to become her sexual muse. Charli XCX, Mason Gooding, Chase Sui Wonders, Johnny Knoxville, Margaret Cho, and Daveed Diggs round out the supporting cast. Both movies opened in US theaters on July 31, a coincidence that likely triggered the mix-up.

Spider-Man: Brand New Day endured another bizarre disruption days later. During an August 2 screening at the Cine Colombia multiplex, an audience member unleashed a fart. New York Post reported that the overwhelming smell forced an evacuation, with moviegoers fleeing the auditorium midway through the film.

Destin Daniel Cretton directs Spider-Man: Brand New Day. Tom Holland stars as Peter Parker, who anonymously guards New York City as Spider-Man while his superpowers undergo a startling and potentially hazardous transformation. Zendaya, Sadie Sink, Jacob Batalon, Jon Bernthal, Florence Pugh, Tramell Tillman, Marisa Tomei, and Mark Ruffalo co-star in the 2026 superhero feature.