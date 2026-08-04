Spider-Man: Brand New Day Cast Secretly Includes Daredevil Star as Key Villain

Ever since Boomerang appeared in the trailer, fans have wondered who was behind the mask in Spider-Man: Brand New Day. That question has now been answered, as the actor who suited up as the villain has been revealed. Before its release, fans speculated that Boomerang would actually be MJ’s new boyfriend, played by Eman Esfandi. That, it turns out, is not the case.

The person behind Boomerang is stuntman Aidan Kennedy. That’s not the only character he plays, as a new Instagram post reveals he also played a member of The Hand. Kennedy’s previous work includes Netflix’s Daredevil, Logan, Karate Kid: Legends, and more.

What role does Boomerang play in Spider-Man: Brand New Day?

Unlike what fans speculated, Boomerang plays a notably small role in the film. He appears in the opening montage as one of the villains the web-slinger fights during the time period between No Way Home and Brand New Day. Boomerang appears in only one shot. However, director Destin Daniel Cretton makes the most of the brief appearance by recreating the cover of The Amazing Spider-Man #345 by Erik Larsen.

In the montage, Spider-Man faces off against Boomerang, Tombstone, Scorpion, Tarantula, Ramrod, and The Hand. Only one of these villains, Scorpion, returns in a larger role in the film’s plot. The montage showcases Peter Parker’s exploits as New York City’s friendly neighborhood superhero. It also reveals that the web-slinger defeated a faction of The Hand following the group’s appearances in Marvel’s Netflix series.

Whether Boomerang returns in a future Spider-Man film remains to be seen. In the Marvel comics, Boomerang’s real identity is Fred Myers, who, at one point, even joined the Thunderbolts. He later went on to assemble his own version of the Sinister Six.

Spider-Man: Brand New Day is now playing in theaters.