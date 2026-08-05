Spider-Man: Brand New Day’s Mister Negative Easter Eggs Finally Get an Explanation

A Spider-Man: Brand New Day designer finally put one of the film’s biggest villain rumors to rest. The prop artist explained the real story behind mysterious symbols that sparked widespread Mister Negative speculation during production.

Spider-Man: Brand New Day exec reveals the truth behind Mister Negative Easter eggs

A Spider-Man: Brand New Day designer has addressed the Mister Negative rumors that circulated during the film’s production. Twitter user @WilliamD1123, who appears to be assistant prop modeller William Osborne, responded to a fan’s question. The designer clarified the origin of devil symbols spotted on tanks during filming.

Those symbols previously sparked intense debate among fans about whether Mister Negative would appear. The villain remains best known to fans of Insomniac’s Spider-Man video games. Many speculated that the imagery hinted at a future MCU introduction for the character.

The designer offered a straightforward explanation for the symbols’ presence in the film. “I can explain! The production designer requested some symbols to go on the tank, including a ‘devil,'” the designer wrote. “My colleague added the devil symbol to the tank, as well as a panther (I think).”

However, the designer also teased that the devil symbol appears elsewhere in the movie. “But that’s not the only time you see that devil symbol in the film…” they cryptically added (via GamesRadar). This suggests the imagery carries additional significance beyond simple prop decoration.

The designer also revealed Easter eggs hidden throughout the film’s Empire State University scenes. Students in Bruce Banner’s lecture room display cartoonish stickers of Vulture, Green Goblin, and Mysterio on their laptops. The Spot also appears among the sticker designs in those scenes.

For Bruce Banner’s lecture, I had to create some stickers for some of the student’s laptops.

Not sure if you can see any in the film, but I made stickers of some Spider-Man villains and a sticker of the Ultimate Spider-Man comic logo.

Even if they’re not seen, I had fun pic.twitter.com/JT6QbWg5j9 — Will (@WilliamD1123) August 2, 2026

“For Bruce Banner’s lecture, I had to create some stickers for some of the student’s laptops,” the designer shared. “Not sure if you can see any in the film, but I made stickers of some Spider-Man villains and a sticker of the Ultimate Spider-Man comic logo.”

Meanwhile, Marvel Studios boss Kevin Feige previously confirmed that the team considered a more obscure villain initially. The studio ultimately settled on Sadie Sink’s Jean Grey as the film’s central antagonist instead.