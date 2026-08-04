MJ new boyfriend Spider-Man Brand New Day
Image credit: Sony Pictures Releasing

Spider-Man: Brand New Day Quietly Reveals MJ’s New Boyfriend Is a Known Marvel Character — Report

By Apoorv Rastogi

Spider-Man: Brand New Day has kept fans guessing about many of its characters, and MJ‘s new boyfriend has particularly caught fans’ attention. While the movie shied away from revealing his identity, some fans appear to believe that they’ve figured out who MJ’s current boyfriend in the MCU actually is.

Spider-Man: Brand New Day accidentally reveals MJ’s new boyfriend’s identity

As reported by several fans on social media, the man seen kissing Zendaya’s MJ in Spider-Man: Brand New Day could be Paul Rabin, who made his debut in the comics in 2022.

Discussions about the identity of MJ’s new boyfriend began when fans who had seen subtitled screenings of Spider-Man: Brand New Day claimed that the open/closed captions had referred to the character, played by Ahsoka star Eman Esfandi, as Paul. X user @thinkerjackpot was one such fan who took to social media to post this.

“The open captions screenings of spider-man: brand new day confirms that mj’s new boyfriend is indeed… paul,” they noted. The X user further clarified, “He’s credited as ‘the boyfriend’ officially, but the closed/open captions screenings are listing his name as paul on his dialogue.”

Paul Rabin is a minor character in Marvel comics who becomes MJ’s new boyfriend following her separation from Peter Parker. Interestingly, Paul is also the son of Benjamin Rabin, a deep-cut Spider-Man villain popularly referred to as Emissary.

Despite the connection, Spider-Man: Brand New Day did not make any nods to Paul Rabin or his father, Emissary. Instead, the movie credited Esfandi’s role as simply ‘The boyfriend.’ The decision to conceal the character’s name could be due to his minimal screen time, with Esfandi only appearing in the film for a single scene, or perhaps a larger plan to expand upon the character reveal in sequels.

Marvel Studios has yet to officially clarify the confusion surrounding the identity of MJ’s new boyfriend.

Apoorv Rastogi
Apoorv Rastogi

Apoorv Rastogi is an Entertainment and Pop Culture writer for Evolve Media, where he also covers Sports and Political news. A dedicated cinephile inside out, he is proficient in delivering engaging content on celebrity culture, with all things superhero being his specialty. Apoorv is a Sports enthusiast whose love for football shines through in his coverage.

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