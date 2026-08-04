Naomi Watts Celebrates Tom Holland and the Spider-Man Team After Secret AI Role

Two-time Academy Award winner Naomi Watts surprised fans by revealing her secret voice role in Spider-Man: Brand New Day. The actress voices E.V., Parker’s self-created AI assistant, helping Spidey tactically while living in isolation. Watts shared the news on Instagram while congratulating Tom Holland, director Destin Daniel Cretton, and the rest of the team on the film’s historic opening weekend.

The British actress also shared behind-the-scenes photos and described how Brand New Day reunited her with Holland in a completely different way. She wrote, “From playing your mom to playing your AI (100% human made). Congrats Tom, Destin, and the whole Spider-Man: Brand New Day team on the historic opening weekend!! Immensely proud to even just a tiny part of this incredible film.”

The post confirmed Watts as the voice of E.V., the AI assistant Peter Parker built on his own after losing access to Tony Stark tech. Throughout the movie, E.V. monitors Peter’s vitals, assists him with research, tracks criminal alerts, and offers tactical support during fights.

Naomi Watts and Tom Holland First Starred Together in The Impossible

Naomi Watts and Tom Holland first appeared in the 2012 biographical disaster drama The Impossible, in which Watts played Maria Bennett, the mother of the latter’s role, Lucas.

The film introduced Holland to the audience years before he became Spider-Man. More than a decade later, the pair have reunited on the screen, though this time in a different context. E.V., voiced by Watts, is the only true companion to Peter Parker in his isolated life after the world forgot who he actually was in No Way Home.

Although E.V. has a relatively small role, it fills the shoes of Karen and E.D.I.T.H. of Stark Tech from previous movies. Fans have also welcomed their reunion, commenting on the post.

Watts’ post made the connection even more meaningful, celebrating not only the box office records but also their relationship, which started before either of them stepped into the MCU.

Spider-Man: Brand New Day is currently running in theaters, which debuted on July 31, 2026.