Spider-Man: Brand New Day Director Sets the Record Straight on Jackie Chan’s Role

The Spider-Man: Brand New Day director clarifies Jackie Chan‘s connection to the movie. Now that the long-awaited fourth installment is finally in theaters, Destin Daniel Cretton can now speak more openly about the blockbuster.

In an exclusive interview with TheWrap, the director cleared up some rumors about the film’s production. One rumor claimed that Jackie Chan’s stunt team worked on the movie, but Cretton confirmed that this was not the case.

Cretton said the film’s stunt work was handled by Peng Zhang, who trained under the late Brad Allen, a longtime member of Jackie Chan’s stunt team.

(Photo Credit: Sony Pictures Releasing)

Why fans thought Jackie Chan worked on Spider-Man: Brand New Day

Rumors about Jackie Chan’s involvement began after the Police Story star visited the set of Brand New Day. Around that time, he gave an interview to Hong Kong-based outlet HK01.

During this, Chan shared, “My Jackie Chan Stunt Team was busy filming Spider-Man, and I was the action director for the Jackie Chan Stunt Team.”

“I went to watch their rehearsals, and the director was quite surprised to see me. I made sure he understood that they are part of my team,” Chan added, referring to Zhang. However, back then, fans assumed Chan was referring to his broader stunt team, including the late Brad Allen, who had long worked with him.

Allen was Chan’s first non-Asian stuntman and worked with him on projects such as Mr. Nice Guy and Gorgeous. His final project was Marvel’s Shang-Chi, where he served as the stunt coordinator and second unit director.

During his visit to the set, Chan also praised Tom Holland, who performs many of his own stunts, including athletic fight choreography and flips.

This movie brings Holland back behind the Spider-Man mask for the fourth time. It also features more action as the wall-crawler has to face many adversaries, including a raging Hulk, Scorpion, and The Hand.

Spider-Man: Brand New Day is currently playing in theaters worldwide.