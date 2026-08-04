Spider-Man: Brand New Day Nearly Featured a More Obscure Marvel Villain Than [Spoiler]

Spider-Man: Brand New Day‘s trailers and teasers created a lot of mystery around the film’s villain. Now, Marvel Studios president Kevin Feige has revealed that the film had originally planned to go with a “very obscure” Spider-Man antagonist.

Kevin Feige sheds light on Spider-Man: Brand New Day’s original villain plan

While speaking at the USC School of Cinematic Arts, Kevin Feige noted that deciding on the main villain for Spider-Man: Brand New Day was one of the “big development changes” that the team constantly struggled with.

“There was one version of the bad guy, then another version of the bad guy,” the 53-year-old producer said (via @mad21scientist). “Then a version, essentially, of this bad guy that was revealed to be a very obscure character nobody had ever heard of. It just wasn’t satisfying.”

This is how sure Kevin Feigie was when he said he wanted Sadie Sink to play Jean Grey. Just a mere suggestion of her name when conceptualizing the character, and he already saw the vision.

? luckylukefilms insta pic.twitter.com/FgHFhKaB20 — rory (@mad21scientist) August 3, 2026

Feige further disclosed that even Tom Holland pitched a villain idea for Spider-Man: Brand New Day, which the Marvel head had to overrule due to legal complications. According to the long-term MCU boss, they wanted to tell a story where Peter provided mentorship to another super-powered individual, similar to his own experiences in the past, before ultimately confronting the villain.

“That’s when Jean comes up,” Feige said, adding, “That is when it really came together. Then our co-producer, Emily Fawn, sitting around the table, said: ‘What about Sadie Sink?’ And we all went, ‘Okay, it’s Jean Grey. Let’s get her.'” Sadie Sink’s Jean Grey was the primary villain for most parts of Spider-Man: Brand New Day, with Tramell Tillman’s William Metzger taking on the mantle after a point.

Despite explaining the part they wanted the Spider-Man: Brand New Day villain to play, Feige shied away from naming the excluded, obscure antagonist he had referred to. Director Destin Daniel Cretton, on the other hand, recently opened up about a villain he cut from the movie, naming the character in a recent interview as Paste-Pot Pete.