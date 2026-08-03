Spider-Man: Brand New Day Almost Featured One of Marvel’s Most Ridiculous Villains Ever

One of Marvel’s most eccentric comic book villains almost made an appearance in Spider-Man: Brand New Day. Director Destin Daniel Cretton has revealed that Pace Pot Pete was considered for the film before the idea was dropped.

In an interview with OutNow, Cretton shared that the team considered several villains while developing the opening montage of the film. In the montage, the classic Spider-Man covers were recreated in which Peter Parker fights his way through various enemies in New York.

“We played around with a lot of villains who didn’t make it into the final cut in the end. We looked at the different covers and considered which ones could help us tell our story,” the director revealed.

“We wanted to show how Spider-Man cleans up the city, meaning beating up enemies. But on many covers, Spider-Man is currently getting a beating himself, so for the most part, we couldn’t use those. Many classic Spidey pose covers were also unusable for us. One character we had a lot of fun with and wanted to include in the film was Pace Pop Pete, but he didn’t quite make it in,” he added.

Which villains were featured in Spider-Man: Brand New Day?

Several Spider-Man villains are present in the opening montage of Spider-Man: Brand New Day, including Boomerang, Tombstone, Scorpion, Tarantula, and Ramrod. This montage pays homage to the classic covers of Spider-Man comic books and depicts how Peter Parker takes care of criminals throughout New York.

The Manfredi crime family is also referenced, continuing the tradition of honoring Spider-Man’s comic history. Instead of focusing on one main villain, director Cretton decided to mention several less well-known villains.

Spider-Man: Brand New Day is currently playing in theaters worldwide. The film stars Tom Holland, Zendaya, Sadie Sink, Jacob Batalon, Jon Bernthal, Michael Mando, and Mark Ruffalo.