Dave Bautista’s God of War Talks Have Kratos Fans Saying the Same Thing

Dave Bautista might be swinging the Blades of Chaos sooner than you think. Fans are reacting to reports that the MCU star is in talks to play Kratos in Amazon’s God of War TV show.

Fans react to Dave Bautista being in talks for Kratos in new God of War series

Dave Bautista is reportedly in talks to play Kratos in Amazon Prime Video’s God of War TV show, according to Variety. The news has sparked a wave of reactions from fans on social media. Many users have expressed excitement about the potential casting of the former MCU star.

One enthusiastic fan shared their approval by stating, “Genuinely he’d be perfect for the role.” Another user echoed the positive sentiment and wrote, “I could see that working.” The reactions highlight a growing wave of support for Bautista’s potential involvement in the series.

Genuinely he’d be perfect for the role pic.twitter.com/cyrtm6hsVy — Chilled Guy (@BigYowie001) August 3, 2026

I could see that working pic.twitter.com/A6X1ByjaHj — Swapped.com (@swappedcom) August 4, 2026

I always thought he would be the perfect guy for this, he has the physic n everything I vote for — plutooo (@pluttooh) August 4, 2026

? Perfect casting Dave has that Kratos look and stare pic.twitter.com/81xgryjBk9 — RIK (@_Rkiiru) August 3, 2026

Bautista gained widespread recognition for portraying Drax in the Guardians of the Galaxy franchise. His physical build and acting experience make him a strong candidate for the iconic role. Fans have long speculated about him taking on physically demanding characters beyond the MCU.

The casting search began after original Kratos actor Ryan Hurst suffered a serious on-set injury. Hurst tore a bicep while performing a stunt during filming in Vancouver. Reports indicated he would not be available to return for the role until 2027.

Rather than delay production, Amazon and Sony opted to recast the role entirely. The God of War TV show already features a stacked ensemble cast for its debut season. Teresa Palmer will play Sif, while Max Parker takes on Heimdall in the adaptation.

Ed Skrein will portray Baldur, and Ólafur Darri Ólafsson will appear as Thor in the series. Mandy Patinkin rounds out the major cast as Odin in the highly anticipated project. The series was first announced in 2022 but underwent several creative changes before entering pre-production.

Production ramped up at the end of 2025 after the extended development period. The God of War TV show still does not have an official release date yet. Fans will be watching closely for official confirmation of Bautista’s casting in the coming weeks.

Originally reported by Vritti Johar on Comingsoon.net.