Wonder Man Movie Finds New Hope as Destin Daniel Cretton Addresses Disney+ Cancellation

Director Destin Daniel Cretton has found new success with the newly released Spider-Man: Brand New Day. At the same time, one of his hit Marvel projects, Wonder Man, has come to an unexpected end after Disney+ canceled the show. However, Cretton’s latest comments have given fans fresh hope that a Wonder Man movie could become a reality.

Speaking with The Wrap, Cretton was asked whether he would make a Wonder Man movie. He called it an “interesting question” before saying yes. The Spider-Man 4 director also explained that theatrical releases offer a level of transparency that streaming platforms do not. “Because then we can clearly know if it’s a success or not. It’s just very clear numbers.”

Although the showrunner Andrew Guest confirmed there isn’t a Wonder Man movie, the director’s comments leave the door open for the character’s return.

Daniel Destin Cretton explains why Wonder Man was canceled

Daniel Destin Cretton didn’t hide how confusing the cancellation felt, especially given the timing. The news broke out the same week his latest movie was performing incredibly at the box office, which made it even harder for him.

Cretton said, “I love that show [Wonder Man] to death. If it were up to me, we would be making that show.” He added that he believes Marvel Studios president Kevin Feige also feels the same way.

According to Cretton, the decision came down to the business side of streaming, and he admitted that he doesn’t fully understand the reasons behind the cancellation. He said that if the numbers had lined up, the show would still be moving forward. “It’s a bummer. I’m heartbroken about it. But I need to fully understand the why.”

Speaking on the show’s lead Yahya Abdul-Mateen II, Cretton praised the actor by calling him “the f–king best.” He described Wonder Man as “one of the most interesting characters in the MCU.”

Given that Yahya Abdul-Mateen II received an Emmy nomination and had a second season approved before its cancellation, Cretton’s interest in making a movie feels more than a random thought.