Wonder Man’s MCU Return Just Got a Major Boost After Series Cancellation

Although Marvel Studios recently canceled the Wonder Man TV series, a new rumor suggests that they still have plans for the character. Notably, the cancellation came after Season 2 was renewed in March.

New rumor suggests Yahya Abdul-Mateen II’s Wonder Man will return in Avengers: Secret Wars

Industry scooper James Mack took to X (formerly Twitter) to claim that Yahya Abdul-Mateen II’s Simon Williams/Wonder Man “will have a role in Avengers: Secret Wars.” If this is true, it underscores Marvel’s potential long-term plans for the character.

Wonder Man will have a role in Avengers Secret Wars — James Mack (@JamesMackwl) August 4, 2026

As a show, Wonder Man experienced an unusual trajectory within the MCU franchise. Destin Daniel Cretton, the director of Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings and the recently released Spider-Man: Brand New Day, teamed up with the Brooklyn Nine-Nine writer Andrew Guest to create Wonder Man as a combination of two separate TV shows on Simon and Ben Kingsley’s Trevor Slattery. The series suffered a major delay after the 2023 Writers Guild of America strike shut down production, but it ultimately came out on January 27, 2026, amid impressive reviews. The series currently has a 91% approval rating on Rotten Tomatoes.

Its success led Marvel to renew the series for a sophomore season. Cretton even said last month that he hoped to begin production for the next chapter in 2026. However, Marvel scrapped the plans for the show shortly after. West later shared a video on TikTok, in which he noted that Disney and Marvel made the decision “internally” that the series “didn’t make sense for them, even though a few months ago it did.”

So, if the above rumors are true, Simon is part of Marvel’s bigger plans even if the show isn’t. At the time of this article’s composition, several actors have been confirmed to reprise their roles in Avengers: Secret Wars. However, Abdul-Mateen isn’t among them. The movie debuts in US theaters on December 17, 2027.